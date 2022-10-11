Read full article on original website
twincitieslive.com
Apple Valley High School Band
In honor of TCL spirit week, we’ve had a lot of fun watching Ben, Kelli, Kristin, and Mike go back to their high school days. It’s Elizabeth’s turn as she heads back to Apple Valley High School. Elizabeth frequently breaks out with the Apple Valley fight song so members of the band join us to play it for us.
Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant
Bianca Gozola, who turns 4 on Oct. 20, in the days before her successful heart transplant at Mayo Clinic on Sept. 12. Bianca was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy in 2020. Courtesy of Laura Gozola. Bianca Gozola has spent most of her life waiting for a day that finally arrived last...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge
Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
annandaleadvocate.com
It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not
Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
Oktoberfest at Tattersall River Falls 2022
Tattersall Distilling is throwing an Oktoberfest bash in River Falls on Oct. 15.Click here for more information.
twincitieslive.com
Fall Fashion with Christopher & Banks
A clothing and apparel brand dating back to 1956, Christopher and Banks is one of the longest lasting clothing brands in the Twin Cities. To talk about the brand and their upcoming “Family and Friends” event, brand ambassador Kim Decker joins us. Christopher and Banks is hosting a fashion show on October 15th at their Coon Rapids location. For information on all the events and locations, click here.
twincitieslive.com
Muska Lighting
If your light fixtures need an update, look no further than locally and family owned, Muska Lighting. Muska Lighting has a brand new line of modern, streamlined light fixtures at affordable prices. They are offering Twin Cities Live viewers 10% off all Hinkley light fixtures. Click here to visit their website or visit one of their show rooms located in Roseville and Eden Prairie.
twincitieslive.com
Grand Opening of Nowhere Haunted House
Nowhere Haunted House is brand new and just opened in Inver Grove Heights. TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us there to see what the whole experience could feature. Nowhere offers different options for different ages and if you are into the scaries, this is your spot.
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week; here's where she'll be
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week. Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community. The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School
Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
patriotnewsmn.com
Estate of Larry David Peterson
Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors. Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 9, 1998, has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice...
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
