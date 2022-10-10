Read full article on original website
Utah State Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Day One of ITA Regionals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Utah State women's tennis completed its first round of singles and doubles action at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Three Aggie duos started the day off with a round of doubles. Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng earned USU's lone doubles win of the day with an 8-6 victory against Northern Arizona freshman Daryna Shoshyna and junior Sofia Markova.
Utah State Women’s Tennis Advances in Singles and Doubles Play at ITA Regionals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Utah State women's tennis advanced in the main draw in both single and doubles play at the ITA Regionals on Thursday. Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng opened the day with an 8-5 second round victory over No. 12-seeded Colorado senior Antonia Balzert and junior Aya El Sayed.
Utah State Cross Country Travels to Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's nationally-ranked men's and women's cross country teams are back in action on Friday, Oct. 14, when the Aggies participate in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Presented by Under Armour. The races will be held on the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, which opened in...
