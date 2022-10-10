LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Utah State women's tennis completed its first round of singles and doubles action at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Three Aggie duos started the day off with a round of doubles. Graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng earned USU's lone doubles win of the day with an 8-6 victory against Northern Arizona freshman Daryna Shoshyna and junior Sofia Markova.

