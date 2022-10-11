ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins continue their slide in Touchdown Wire's power rankings

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins suffered their second loss of the season, and second in as many weeks, when they were blown out by the New York Jets 40-17 at MetLife Stadium.

In that process, Mike McDaniel’s team lost their second quarterback as well, as Teddy Bridgewater was removed from the game due to the league’s new concussion protocols.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings. And, after climbing their way to the top spot just a couple of weeks ago, the Dolphins currently sit at No. 19 entering Week 6.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Miami this week:

“That the Dolphins have gone from Tua Tagovailoa to Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson at quarterback tells you all that is relevant about the direction of the team. Until Miami is able to get their starter back under center, they will continue to look hapless and vulnerable.”

While it’s obvious that the Dolphins haven’t been the same team, injuries have been their biggest issue to this point. All three of the other AFC East teams are now ahead of Miami in the power rankings, and when it’s all said and done, McDaniel’s team won’t be at the bottom of the division.

IN THIS ARTICLE
