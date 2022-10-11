This Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith duet of ‘Breakaway’ will make you believe you can accomplish literally anything

Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the funniest people I’ve met’
Stars from the “Harry Potter” universe are paying tribute to Hogwart’s resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 — who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise — “one of the funniest people I’ve met” and recalled how the actor “used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
