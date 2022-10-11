This Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith duet of ‘Breakaway’ will make you believe you can accomplish literally anything

Stars from the “Harry Potter” universe are paying tribute to Hogwart’s resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 — who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise — “one of the funniest people I’ve met” and recalled how the actor “used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO