ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
People

'Big Bang Theory' 's Johnny Galecki Reveals Special Message He Sent to Unborn Son in Series Finale

Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his then-son on the way as his character Leonard and Kaley Cuoco's character Penny announced they were expecting a baby in the CBS show's season finale Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his baby boy on the way in the series finale of The Big Bang Theory. In Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Galecki shared that the season finale where his and Kaley Cuoco's characters (Leonard and Penny) reveal...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?

A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I  don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Melissa Rauch
Person
Kevin Sussman
Person
Chuck Lorre
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
E! News

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message to Fans After His Final Episode

Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars. Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Being Independent From Hetty & Densi Parenting a Teen

Heading into NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, the team and fans are in the same boat when it comes to one loose end: Where is Hetty (Linda Hunt)?!. The last known location of their former operations manager is Syria, but all they’ve managed to do is piece together the little information a few people have about what she’s been up to — and in the October 9 premiere, “Game of Drones,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) do get some troubling news. Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will be adjusting to being parents of a teenager, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory#Book Signing#Comic Books
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline

When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed

Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Med star Brian Tee will exit the series following 8 seasons on the medical drama with episode 9 titled “Could Be The Start Of Something New” airing December 7 serving as his final appearance. He will however return for episode 16 offscreen to make his directorial debut. It was Tee’s decision to depart from the series following the end of his 6-year contract to spend more time with his family—his daughter with his wife Mirelly Taylor, Madelyn was 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med—and to pursue other opportunities expanding on his experience as an actor, a...
TV & VIDEOS
stljewishlight.org

‘Reboot’ brings us a very lovable Jewish father-Daughter duo

“Reboot,” a Hulu series that premiered in September, stars two Jewish TV greats — Paul Reiser of “Mad About You” fame and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star, Rachel Bloom. Reiser plays Gordon Gelman, an artistic and somewhat blasé TV showrunner of a classic ’90s...
TV SERIES
Distractify

This Netflix Star Just Joined the Cast of 'New Amsterdam'

Alas, New Amsterdam fans. Showrunners previously confirmed that the series is ending after the current (fifth) season. In the years since New Amsterdam first aired on NBC, viewers have gotten to know and love the colorful cast of characters who work at Bellevue Hospital. Sadly, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, series staple Freema Agyeman — who played Helen — announced her exit from the show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy