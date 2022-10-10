Read full article on original website
Related
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
'Big Bang Theory' 's Johnny Galecki Reveals Special Message He Sent to Unborn Son in Series Finale
Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his then-son on the way as his character Leonard and Kaley Cuoco's character Penny announced they were expecting a baby in the CBS show's season finale Johnny Galecki gave a sweet nod to his baby boy on the way in the series finale of The Big Bang Theory. In Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Galecki shared that the season finale where his and Kaley Cuoco's characters (Leonard and Penny) reveal...
‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Only Got Penny Role After 1 Actor Was Fired
'The Big Bang Theory' stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, co-creator Bill Prady and casting director Nikki Valko share how they fired 1 actor before casting Kaley Cuoco.
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message to Fans After His Final Episode
Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars. Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Being Independent From Hetty & Densi Parenting a Teen
Heading into NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, the team and fans are in the same boat when it comes to one loose end: Where is Hetty (Linda Hunt)?!. The last known location of their former operations manager is Syria, but all they’ve managed to do is piece together the little information a few people have about what she’s been up to — and in the October 9 premiere, “Game of Drones,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) do get some troubling news. Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will be adjusting to being parents of a teenager, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego).
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline
When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
tvinsider.com
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Tell-All: Author Jessica Radloff Talks the Book’s Juiciest Bits
The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. Entertainment journalist Jessica Radloff sat down with the creators, producers, and cast of The Big Bang Theory just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary to produce a book that’s a must for all Big Bang fans. People may...
No, Owen Hunt Actor Kevin McKidd Is Not Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
Kevin McKidd will be back for Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," but whether his character Dr. Owen Hunt is back to work remains unknown.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Med star Brian Tee will exit the series following 8 seasons on the medical drama with episode 9 titled “Could Be The Start Of Something New” airing December 7 serving as his final appearance. He will however return for episode 16 offscreen to make his directorial debut. It was Tee’s decision to depart from the series following the end of his 6-year contract to spend more time with his family—his daughter with his wife Mirelly Taylor, Madelyn was 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med—and to pursue other opportunities expanding on his experience as an actor, a...
stljewishlight.org
‘Reboot’ brings us a very lovable Jewish father-Daughter duo
“Reboot,” a Hulu series that premiered in September, stars two Jewish TV greats — Paul Reiser of “Mad About You” fame and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star, Rachel Bloom. Reiser plays Gordon Gelman, an artistic and somewhat blasé TV showrunner of a classic ’90s...
Raye review – a matter-of-fact masterclass in poignant pop
The singer-songwriter fuses comedy and candour for a night of acoustic songs that tell the story of her remarkable career and escape from the mainstream pop machine
This Netflix Star Just Joined the Cast of 'New Amsterdam'
Alas, New Amsterdam fans. Showrunners previously confirmed that the series is ending after the current (fifth) season. In the years since New Amsterdam first aired on NBC, viewers have gotten to know and love the colorful cast of characters who work at Bellevue Hospital. Sadly, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, series staple Freema Agyeman — who played Helen — announced her exit from the show.
Comments / 0