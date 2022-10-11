Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas basketball picks up commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially picked up another piece of its backcourt of the future on Thursday night, when four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson committed to join the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jackson, who attends the South Kent School in Connecticut, originally hails from Richland, New Jersey. He...
KU Sports
Kansas junior Jalen Wilson named to preseason all-Big 12 squad
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, one of two returning starters from last season’s national championship team, was named to the all-Big 12 preseason squad on Wednesday. Wilson, who flirted with turning pro but elected to return to school for the second season in a row, was one of six players on the Big 12’s first team.
KU Sports
ESPN's College GameDay delivered impressive numbers during football debut in Lawrence
ESPN on Tuesday released some pretty impressive numbers about the viewership for its popular college football pregame show during its stop in Lawrence last weekend. Filming the football version of College GameDay live in Lawrence for the first time ever, ESPN saw thousands of enthusiastic KU fans fill the Campanile hill throughout the 3-hour morning broadcast.
KU Sports
Banner unveiling, ring ceremony to be focal point of Kansas basketball's Late Night in the Phog
Each season, for the past 20 years, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has looked forward to starting a new season with the buzz and pageantry of Late Night in the Phog. This year, though, Self is anticipating the event almost like never before. “(This) will be the best Late Night...
