Kansas junior Jalen Wilson named to preseason all-Big 12 squad

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, one of two returning starters from last season’s national championship team, was named to the all-Big 12 preseason squad on Wednesday. Wilson, who flirted with turning pro but elected to return to school for the second season in a row, was one of six players on the Big 12’s first team.
ESPN's College GameDay delivered impressive numbers during football debut in Lawrence

ESPN on Tuesday released some pretty impressive numbers about the viewership for its popular college football pregame show during its stop in Lawrence last weekend. Filming the football version of College GameDay live in Lawrence for the first time ever, ESPN saw thousands of enthusiastic KU fans fill the Campanile hill throughout the 3-hour morning broadcast.
