Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
KRGV
Rally held in McAllen in support of Texas attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza
A Brownsville attorney is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the job of Texas attorney general. Rochelle Garza was in McAllen Thursday ahead of next month’s election. She was joined by a crowd of 50 supporters, and Michelle Vallejo. Vallejo is the Democratic nominee in the Congressional race for District...
KRGV
La Villa man killed in overnight crash, DPS seeking driver accused of fleeing the scene
A La Villa man died Saturday following a fatal crash north of Elsa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred on FM 1925 at around 12:38 a.m. when a blue pickup truck traveling southbound on Mile 4 W failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on FM 1925, according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Family seeks help in search for missing relative
Alma Diaz is desperate to find her nephew who was last seen Sunday night. Alma Diaz said her nephew, 26-year-old Edgar Diaz, was on his way home, but he never showed up. “He said he was having car issues, so he calls his brother to go pick him up and then five minutes later he says, ‘never mind, somebody already came to pick me up,’” Alma Diaz recalled.
KRGV
Police: Two more arrests made in connection with deadly McAllen shooting
Police arrested two individuals from Alamo in connection with a shooting in McAllen that left one person dead. Jaqueline Gomez, 21, and Juan Uriel Diaz, 20, were arrested and charged with failure to report a felony Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department. Gomez and...
KRGV
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
KRGV
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 14, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 14, 2022 below:. For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case
A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
KRGV
Starr County receives $10.2 million grant to upgrade water infrastructure
More than 2,000 residents in Starr County will be able to receive clean drinking water and adequate water pressure thanks to a federal grant. The $10,256,381 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to construct a raw water intake, water reservoir, surface water treatment plant, and elevated tank for colonias between Rio Grande City and Roma, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
KRGV
Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigating report of shots fired outside apartment complex
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Brownsville, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2200 block of Avenida Delia Wednesday at around 3:15 a.m. where tenants from the apartment complex reported hearing multiple shots fired outside.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 69 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 69 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s or older from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. The people who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
KRGV
Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening
The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month. Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market. Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. The owners waited until officials gave them...
KRGV
'We rise from the ashes': Don-Wes Flea Market reopening after devastating fire
Months after a fire nearly destroyed the Don-Wes Flea Market, vendors are now preparing to welcome people back. The flea market announced they’re holding a soft opening on Saturday, October 15 before fully reopening on Saturday, November 12. The flea market has been around for 26 years, it caught...
KRGV
PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game
A Pharr-San Juan Alamo football player is back home after a long recovery and two months in the hospital. Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits during a football game in September. "My heart is filled with joy, because he's home," Dania Reyes, mother of Aaron Bazan said. Reyes...
Comments / 0