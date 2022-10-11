ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmhurst, TX

KRGV

Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today

The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found

UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KRGV

Family seeks help in search for missing relative

Alma Diaz is desperate to find her nephew who was last seen Sunday night. Alma Diaz said her nephew, 26-year-old Edgar Diaz, was on his way home, but he never showed up. “He said he was having car issues, so he calls his brother to go pick him up and then five minutes later he says, ‘never mind, somebody already came to pick me up,’” Alma Diaz recalled.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: Two more arrests made in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

Police arrested two individuals from Alamo in connection with a shooting in McAllen that left one person dead. Jaqueline Gomez, 21, and Juan Uriel Diaz, 20, were arrested and charged with failure to report a felony Thursday, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department. Gomez and...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Starr County receives $10.2 million grant to upgrade water infrastructure

More than 2,000 residents in Starr County will be able to receive clean drinking water and adequate water pressure thanks to a federal grant. The $10,256,381 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to construct a raw water intake, water reservoir, surface water treatment plant, and elevated tank for colonias between Rio Grande City and Roma, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening

The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month. Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market. Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. The owners waited until officials gave them...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

