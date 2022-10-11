ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC

Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
Hamlet Water Department clarifies recent water tests

HAMLET — Water Department Superintendent Robert Brown on Tuesday provided further information to the City Council regarding notices mailed by the state to water department customers. Earlier this summer, the state reported test results showing that the city of Hamlet’s water department was out of compliance with water standards....
Columbus County Agricultural Fair Gallery 2022

The Columbus County Agricultural Fair is back in town for folks to enjoy this week. There are plenty of games, rides, and tons of food. Pudding Pleasantries is making their dessert debut this year, and the Veterans Memorial Park of America is set up honoring those who served. Be sure...
