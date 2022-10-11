Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
insideradio.com
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
Hispanic Heritage Month student spotlight: Tonya Juarez, Yamil Sanchez and Abril Rodriguez
PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke recognizes a trio of student leaders – Tonya Juarez, Yamilkal “Yamil” Hernández Sánc
Parker celebrates 101 years of life
At 101 years old, Joe A. Parker Jr. is still a farmer at heart, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to start each day. And at this point
Rowland board pushes for town improvements
ROWLAND — The Oct. 11 Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting was heavily focused on improving the town’s infrastructure, the probl
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments
Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
Red Springs police offers reward for information on break-in
RED SPRINGS — At about 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, a white minivan and three unknown people were seen breaking into the town of Red Springs&r
borderbelt.org
Black women are walking toward better health in Columbus County. Here’s how to join them
Javonna Long’s life changed with just one step. Three years ago, Long joined a group of women for a walk around Whiteville in Columbus County. Now, she’s 30 pounds lighter and hopes others will join her in healthier living. Long is among more than 1 million people across...
Hamlet Water Department clarifies recent water tests
HAMLET — Water Department Superintendent Robert Brown on Tuesday provided further information to the City Council regarding notices mailed by the state to water department customers. Earlier this summer, the state reported test results showing that the city of Hamlet’s water department was out of compliance with water standards....
“Street Outlaws” TV stars appear at Rockingham Dragway
No Prep Kings, one of the most popular series in the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws TV franchise, makes its Rockingham Dragway debut tomorrow and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 with Oklahoma’s Ryan Martin still dominating the driver points at the wheel of his twin-turbo “Fireball” Camaro. The “no...
columbuscountynews.com
Columbus County Agricultural Fair Gallery 2022
The Columbus County Agricultural Fair is back in town for folks to enjoy this week. There are plenty of games, rides, and tons of food. Pudding Pleasantries is making their dessert debut this year, and the Veterans Memorial Park of America is set up honoring those who served. Be sure...
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
wkml.com
Hey Fayetteville, Would You Follow a Recipe You Found on a Gravestone?
Cruising around TikTok can be quite an adventure, and I never expected it to take me into the art of the gravestone recipe. I was scrolling through the other and Rosie Grant caught my eye. She’s made a social media presence her hobby of collecting recipes off of people’s headstones,...
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Farmers Festival returns to Fairmont after two-year hiatus
FAIRMONT — Following the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, festivals and fairs are returning like flowers after a thaw, even as the year
borderbelt.org
Work begins to widen I-95 in Robeson County. Here’s what to know for the next 4 years
Construction on a 24-mile stretch of Interstate 95 through Robeson County will ultimately make the major thoroughfare safer, less congested and less prone to flooding, state transportation officials say. For the next four years, however, drivers will have to contend with reduced speed limits, lane closures and the hum of...
