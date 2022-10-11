Read full article on original website
Keeneland names Taylor Made President Mark Taylor to Board of Directors
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland announced that Mark Taylor, President and CEO of Taylor Made Farm near Nicholasville, Ky., has been named to its Advisory Board of Directors. Longtime Keeneland Directors Louis Lee Haggin III, Charles Nuckols III and Duncan Taylor will move to Emeritus roles on the Advisory Board.
Kentucky Rising concert raises $2.5 million
— Tuesday night’s “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The sold-out event held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, as well as special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s “Paradise.”
Denham-Blythe Company, Inc. promotes Casey Dunn to COO
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Casey Dunn has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Denham-Blythe Co., Inc., a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Dunn will oversee the day-to-day internal operations, risk management, insurance, pre-construction and construction services. He is the former Executive Vice...
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
St. Claire HealthCare awarded $1 million emergency health care grant
— St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) is pleased to announce the health system is the recipient of a $1 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “We are tremendously grateful for the support the USDA has shown to rural healthcare,” said Donald H. Lloyd,...
