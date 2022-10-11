ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Rising concert raises $2.5 million

— Tuesday night’s “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The sold-out event held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, as well as special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s “Paradise.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Denham-Blythe Company, Inc. promotes Casey Dunn to COO

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Casey Dunn has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Denham-Blythe Co., Inc., a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Dunn will oversee the day-to-day internal operations, risk management, insurance, pre-construction and construction services. He is the former Executive Vice...
LEXINGTON, KY
St. Claire HealthCare awarded $1 million emergency health care grant

— St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) is pleased to announce the health system is the recipient of a $1 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “We are tremendously grateful for the support the USDA has shown to rural healthcare,” said Donald H. Lloyd,...
MOREHEAD, KY

