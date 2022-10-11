ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
maritime-executive.com

Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California

Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Jackets#Boater#The Sharks#Abc News#Apple Maps#Nbc News#The Associated Press#The Coast Guard
Boston 25 News WFXT

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
iheart.com

WATCH: Humpback Whale Breaches Water And Nearly Lands In Fishing Boat

A father and son who were fishing off the Jersey Shore had a close encounter with a humpback whale that they will never forget. Zach Piller told NBC News that he was fishing for striped bass and tuna with his dad off the coast of Belmar when the water started to churn, and a humpback whale breached the surface.
BELMAR, NJ
People

Friends Survive Their Boat Sinking and Shark Attack — How 'Split Second' of Phone Service Led to Rescue

Two Louisiana men share frightening details with PEOPLE of their time adrift for 28 hours with just life vests and coolers to stay afloat With just life vests and coolers to stay afloat, three childhood friends survived a frightening ordeal at sea — which included a shark attack — after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It all began when the wind picked up and waves started crashing with almost no warning onto the 24-foot motor boat the trio were using to fish for red snapper on...
HARVEY, LA
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
US News and World Report

Five Shot Dead in North Carolina Capital; Juvenile Suspect Arrested

(Reuters) -Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, triggering a massive manhunt that shut down part of city for hours and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect, officials said. Two people were wounded: a police officer...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy