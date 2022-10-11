Francesco Bruno went home from the hospital for the first time Tuesday after spending the first 1,000 days or so of his life in hospitals, CBS Chicago's Shardaa Gray reports from La Rabida Hospital.Francesco will be three in December.He's seen nothing but the inside of hospital walls his whole life, relying on a ventilator to breathe and tubes to help him eat.But on Tuesday, that all changed."We're very happy, nervous, tense, scared, overwhelmed, really happy, overjoyed. It's just a melting pot of emotions," said Francesco's father, Emanuele Bruno.Francesco has a life-threatening genetic condition that affects his bones and muscles. He was...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO