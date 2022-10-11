Read full article on original website
Related
Boy who spent first 1,000 days of life in hospitals goes home
Francesco Bruno went home from the hospital for the first time Tuesday after spending the first 1,000 days or so of his life in hospitals, CBS Chicago's Shardaa Gray reports from La Rabida Hospital.Francesco will be three in December.He's seen nothing but the inside of hospital walls his whole life, relying on a ventilator to breathe and tubes to help him eat.But on Tuesday, that all changed."We're very happy, nervous, tense, scared, overwhelmed, really happy, overjoyed. It's just a melting pot of emotions," said Francesco's father, Emanuele Bruno.Francesco has a life-threatening genetic condition that affects his bones and muscles. He was...
Babies born during the pandemic may have delayed communication skills
Babies born into Covid-related lockdowns have taken longer to reach certain developmental milestones than babies born pre-pandemic, a study found. Before Covid hit, parents commonly observed infants pointing at objects by 9 months old. By 1 year, many babies were saying their first words. But the new study, published Tuesday...
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
US News and World Report
Millions of Venezuelan Migrants Lacking Access to Basic Services
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. Half of the refugee and migrant population across Latin America and the Caribbean cannot afford three meals a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
US News and World Report
Haiti Gang Blockade Is Causing Catastrophic Hunger, U.N. Officials Say
MIAMI (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity. A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan...
Comments / 1