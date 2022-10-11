Read full article on original website
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
Iran activists call for new mass protests as Biden voices support
Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as US President Joe Biden voiced his support for "the brave women of Iran". - 'Brave women of Iran' - The protesters drew support from the US president, who said he was "stunned" by the mass demonstrations, now in their fifth week.
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Russian Women Pay the Price in Protests Against Putin's War
LONDON (Reuters) - Women in Russia make up a rising proportion of those being detained in protests against President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, data show, as many Russian men fear being sent to the frontlines if they demonstrate. Court documents also show more women in Moscow...
Russia Says There Were Deaths in Alleged Ukrainian Shelling of Border Region
(Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded. The state Investigative Committee did not specify the number of casualties in Thursday's incident, in which it said shells...
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Durmaz said rescue efforts continued for 15 people with a majority of them in the mine’s gallery where a fire still burned. “It’s not a huge fire, but to get there safely, the fire and carbon monoxide gas must be eliminated,” he told journalists at the site.
Millions of Venezuelan Migrants Lacking Access to Basic Services
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. Half of the refugee and migrant population across Latin America and the Caribbean cannot afford three meals a...
United Nations Condemns Russia's Move to Annex Parts of Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, strengthening a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it invaded its neighbor. Three-quarters of the 193-member General...
'No Waiting': Turkey, Russia to Act on Putin's Gas Hub Offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
U.N. Security Council Considers Haiti Sanctions, Targeting Gang Leader 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday. The first person to be sanctioned...
Russian Official Warns of World War Three if Ukraine Joins NATO
LONDON (Reuters) -If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up...
U.S. 'Deeply Concerned' Over Reports of Increasing Violence in Northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. "We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint military offensive and...
2 Men Get 40 Years Each for Malta Reporter's Car-Bomb Murder
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist, which had shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta. Hours earlier, at the start...
Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Million Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday. The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and...
Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
Exclusive-Russia Is Prepared to Quit Black Sea Grains Deal, Writes to UN With Demands
GENEVA (Reuters) -Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports, and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters on Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey...
Haiti Gang Blockade Is Causing Catastrophic Hunger, U.N. Officials Say
MIAMI (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity. A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan...
Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Student Trip Comments
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's foreign ministry has summoned Israel's ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations that had...
Biden Calls on Iran to End Violence Against Citizens
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on leaders in Iran to end the violence against its own citizens. Women "should be able to wear in God’s name what they want to wear," he said, during a speech at Irvine Valley Community College in California. "Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights."
