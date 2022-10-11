Read full article on original website
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were campaigning ahead of this month's election, seeking to consolidate support among their base
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
Jan 6 hearing updates: ‘The central cause of January 6 was Donald Trump,’ Liz Cheney says – live
Committee reportedly plans vote to subpoena Trump during today’s hearing – follow the latest
Vladimir Putin's 'gas blackmail' is failing as an LNG revolution allows Europe to end its dependence on Russia, says Yale professor
Russia's plan to wreak havoc on the European gas flows could sharply backfire as the market shifts in the European Union's favor, according to Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Sonnenfeld wrote in a Financial Times column Monday that the relationship between Russia and Europe has changed, and Europe no longer depends...
Spanish fascist’s family to exhume remains from Valley of the Fallen
The family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange party, will exhume his remains from the Valley of the Fallen outside Madrid before they are removed under new legislation designed to honour the victims of the civil war and the Franco dictatorship. Primo...
The Jewish Press
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
US News and World Report
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
US News and World Report
DOJ Urges Supreme Court to Reject Trump Request Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject a request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in a dispute over the review of documents obtained by the FBI at the former President’s Florida estate. [. Read:. Trump Boasts About Investigation Record ]. Last week, Trump...
Gizmodo
Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Vandalizing Own Garage With 'Biden 2020' for Profit
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he set up a hoax in which he claimed people had spray-painted left-wing messages on his garage, including “Biden 2020,” an anarchy symbol, and “BLM,” and set fire to several vehicles, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. It’s not illegal to spray-paint your own property, but the man received about $61,000 from his insurance company and $17,000 from a GoFundMe fundraiser, which is a big no-no.
Biden State Department Embraces Flawed Logic for Bolivian Coup in Leaked Report
A State Department report obtained by The Intercept shows the Biden administration continuing to embrace claims of electoral fraud that opened the door for a right-wing takeover of the Bolivian government in 2019. Mandated by the most recent omnibus spending bill, the report delivered to Congress mirrors the posture the Trump administration pushed three years ago, when it sought to cement the replacement of Bolivia’s Indigenous socialist president Evo Morales with the country’s right-wing Christian senator Jeanine Áñez.
Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 18 dead, including town's mayor
Mexico City — Attackers gunned down a mayor, his father and 16 other people in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero on Wednesday, authorities said. It happened in broad daylight, according to Agence France-Presse. State Attorney General Sandra Luz Valdovinos told Milenio television late Wednesday that 18 people were...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Key Quotes Cited as Evidence of Seditious Conspiracy in U.S. Trial of Oath Keepers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, and four others are the first people to go on trial in more than a decade over seditious conspiracy charges for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes and his four...
