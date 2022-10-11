Read full article on original website
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint
Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration from Europe to the Americas, according to Religious News Service (RNS).
Greece: 22 dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink
KYTHIRA, Greece — (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with many still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one...
US News and World Report
Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"
Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
BBC
Albanian people-smuggling gang 'dismantled' after arrests in Spain
An Albanian people-smuggling gang taking migrants to the UK via Spain has been "dismantled" after officers worked for more than a year to identify the ring leaders, a crime agency says. It is believed that migrants paid between Є3,000 and Є15,000 (£2,600 to £13,000) to be smuggled....
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'
HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back...
Traveling to Spain during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Spain, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
US News and World Report
Last Goodbyes as Thailand Marks Lives of Child Massacre Victims
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally...
US News and World Report
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
US News and World Report
Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
Pope rips treatment of migrants
Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
