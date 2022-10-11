Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO