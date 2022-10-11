ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPI News

More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Hill

Pope Francis to canonize ‘father of migrants’ a saint

Pope Francis plans to canonize a bishop known for advocating for migrants as a saint on Sunday, multiple news outlets reported. Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, who served as a bishop for the city of Piacenza in northern Italy for almost 30 years in the late 1800s, supported migrants’ rights during a period that saw significant migration from Europe to the Americas, according to Religious News Service (RNS).
US News and World Report

Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
US News and World Report

Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
Axios

Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"

Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
Action News Jax

Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back...
US News and World Report

Last Goodbyes as Thailand Marks Lives of Child Massacre Victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally...
US News and World Report

Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials

(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
US News and World Report

Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
The Hill

Pope rips treatment of migrants

Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
WORLD

