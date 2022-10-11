Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Related
APD: 1 dead after north Austin crash Wednesday
On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a Wednesday afternoon crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.
Texas teenage murder victim identified
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
‘I waited 5 minutes’; 911 callers concerned after delayed response for emergency calls
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you been put on hold when calling 911? Did you go minutes waiting to report an emergency? KXAN viewers reached out with concerns after long wait times when trying to speak to a 911 operator. “The telephone pole right before Mount Bonnell road was on fire along with the grass around […]
APD paying sworn employees overtime to answer 911 calls
APD said it has had to come up with "unconventional solutions" to the issue of vacancies within the call center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect barricading self causes 'shelter-in-place' order for City of Bartlett
BARTLETT, Texas — Thursday's "shelter-in-place" for the City of Bartlett was due to a suspect barricading himself in a home as officials tried to serve him an arrest warrant, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed. The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tried...
fox44news.com
Killeen murder victim identified, help needed to find next-of-kin
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 13th murder case of 2022 has been identified. The Killeen Police Department said Thursday morning that the victim has been identified as Phyllis Campbell. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates and friends of Campbell, used several investigative methods to find and contact next-of-kin for her – however, no next-of-kin were found.
Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
Round Rock police urge caution after overnight car burglaries
RRPD's tweet said the cars were parked overnight at two hotels near State Highway 45 and AW Grimes Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial begins for former APD officer accused of excessive use of force in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marked the first day of trial for former Austin Police Officer Nathaniel Stallings, who was accused of excessive use of force during an arrest in 2017. It also marked the first officer trial under Travis County District Attorney José Garza. According to a report...
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
3 adults, 1 child hurt after being trapped in vehicle in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS took four people to the hospital after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.
Comments / 0