Austin, TX

KLST/KSAN

Texas teenage murder victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
KILLEEN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen murder victim identified, help needed to find next-of-kin

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 13th murder case of 2022 has been identified. The Killeen Police Department said Thursday morning that the victim has been identified as Phyllis Campbell. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates and friends of Campbell, used several investigative methods to find and contact next-of-kin for her – however, no next-of-kin were found.
KILLEEN, TX
Antonio Gonzales
fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CARTHAGE, TX

