Notre Dame in the NFL, Week 5: Alohi Gilman interception helps seal Chargers win

Former Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Former Notre Dame and current Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman made a compelling case for his first start of the season not to be his last.

Gilman intercepted a Jacoby Brissett pass in the end zone with 2:49 remaining and the Chargers leading the Browns 30-28. It likely took a go-ahead field goal opportunity away and allowed the Chargers’ offense to bleed clock rather than attempt a late comeback.

A third-and-7 from the Chargers’ 9-yard line turned into a scramble situation when the initial play was covered. Brissett dodged one rusher and bailed the pocket to his right, staying parallel to the line of scrimmage. Gilman mirrored him from just inside the end zone, eyes on him the entire time. Brissett fired a pass to the back of the end zone while on the run. It never got there and found Gilman instead.

“It was one of those late downs, sprint out runs, [quarterback] got out of the pocket,” Gilman told reporters afterward. “[I] kind of baited him into throwing it, because there in that field zone, quarterbacks like to stretch it out and dump it out or run the ball. [Patrick] Mahomes is one of the masters of those. He kind of just did that, [I] baited him into doing it.

“He took a couple of steps forward, and me and him are looking eye-to-eye. I fell back in the window, and he threw the ball [right to me].”

All told, Gilman made 7 tackles in a season-high 67 defensive snaps. The 2020 sixth-round pick and 2017-19 Notre Dame safety had logged 50 snaps in his first four games. His reward was a game ball from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. He’d surely like the ultimate prize to be another start.

“I think that it’s going to be week-to-week,” Staley said. “We’re going to let [Gilman and four-game starter Nasir Adderley] continue to compete and try to put our best combination out there.”

Here’s how Gilman and the other 40-plus former Notre Dame players with an NFL team fared in Week 5.

Kevin Austin Jr. (Played at Notre Dame from 2018-21), WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released during final preseason roster cuts and has not appeared in a game.

Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers

Started at left guard in the 49ers’ 37-15 win over the Panthers, allowing 2 pressures … Has started five games for 3-2 San Francisco, allowing 8 quarterback pressures with 0 sacks and posting a 62.1 Pro Football Focus overall grade.

Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Las Vegas Raiders

Started at right guard in the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, allowing 1 pressure … Has appeared in four games with three starts for 1-4 Raiders, allowing 6 pressures and posting a PFF grade of 40.1 … Signed to active roster from practice squad Oct. 1.

Ian Book (2016-20), QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Inactive for the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals … Has not appeared in a game this season for 5-0 Philadelphia.

Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Caught 1 pass for 11 yards and played 15 snaps on special teams in the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills … Has 5 tackles on special teams (77 special teams snaps) and 2 targets (1 catch) in five games for 1-4 Pittsburgh.

Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and caught 5 passes for 50 yards in the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills … Has 16 catches for 129 yards and 7 carries for 47 yards in five games for 1-4 Pittsburgh.

Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions

Was the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots … Has played five games for 1-4 Detroit.

Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins

Started at left guard in the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the Jets, allowing 1 sack and 4 pressures … Has started five games for 3-2 Miami, allowing 1 sack and 15 quarterback pressures with a PFF grade of 34.7.

Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Las Vegas Raiders

Played 2 defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps with 1 tackle in the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs … Has 3 tackles in five games for 1-4 Las Vegas and has played 100 special teams snaps.

Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers

Started and made 7 tackles with one interception in the Chargers’ 30-28 win over the Browns … Has 10 tackles and 1 interception in five games for 3-2 Chargers.

Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Started at center in the Bucs’ 21-15 win over the Falcons, allowing 1 pressure … Has started five games for 3-2 Tampa Bay, allowing 0 sacks and 6 quarterback pressures with a PFF grade of 68.0.

Kyle Hamilton (2019-21), S, Baltimore Ravens

Played 14 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps with 0 tackles and was not officially targeted in coverage (but flagged for pass interference) in the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Bengals … Has 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble in four games for 3-2 Baltimore.

Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens

Waived/injured by the 3-2 Ravens at final cuts and placed on injured reserve.

Kurt Hinish (2017-21), DT, Houston Texans

Played 27 snaps with 0 tackles and 1 pressures in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars … Has appeared in four games (118 total snaps) with no tackles for 1-3-1 Houston.

J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers

Was the long snapper in the Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the 49ers … Has played five games for 1-4 Carolina.

Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played 8 defensive snaps in the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills … Has appeared in five games with 6 tackles and 1 pass breakup for 1-4 Pittsburgh.

Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, Seattle Seahawks

Waived by the Saints Oct. 8 and claimed by the Seahawks Monday … Played two games for New Orleans, with 2 carries for 8 yards and 2 catches for 12 yards.

Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals

Placed on waivers Tuesday, one day after he was activated from injured reserve after missing the 2-3 Bengals’ first five games due to a hamstring injury … Had been on IR since Sept. 1.

Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears

Started and caught 4 passes for 45 yards in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings … Has started five games for 2-3 Chicago, with 9 catches for 101 yards.

Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions

Placed on injured reserve with a back injury Sept. 15 and cannot return until Week 7 … Has not appeared in a game for 1-4 Detroit this season.

Julian Love (2016-18), S, New York Giants

Started and made 7 tackles with a forced fumble in the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Packers … Has made 36 tackles with 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in four games for 4-1 New York.

Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Washington Commanders

Started at center in the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Titans, allowing 2 pressures … Has played two games (two starts) for 1-4 Washington, allowing 4 pressures with a PFF grade of 44.3 … Signed with the Commanders Sept. 20 … Released from New Orleans Saints practice squad Sept. 10.

Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys

Started at right guard in the Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the Rams, allowing 3 pressure … Has started five games for 4-1 Dallas, allowing 0 sacks, 7 pressures and earning a PFF grade of 67.5.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, New York Giants

Had 3 tackles and a pass breakup in the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Packers … Has played in two games with 5 tackles and 1 pass breakup for 4-1 New York.

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers

Started at right tackle in the 49ers’ 37-15 win over the Panthers, allowing 3 pressures … Has started five games for 3-2 San Francisco, with 1 sack and 8 pressures allowed and a PFF grade of 70.4.

Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears

Started at center and allowed 2 pressures in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings… Has played in five games (five starts) for 2-3 Chicago, with 10 pressures allowed and a PFF grade of 51.0.

Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts

Started at left guard and allowed 3 pressures in the Colts’ 12-9 win over the Broncos … Has started five games for 2-2-1 Indianapolis, allowing 2 sacks and 8 pressures with a PFF grade of 65.0.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons

Started and made 1 tackle in the Falcons’ 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers … Has played in five games (five starts) with 11 tackles and 1 sack for 2-3 Atlanta.

Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions

Made 1 tackle in 4 defensive snaps in the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots … Has played four games with 4 tackles for 1-4 Detroit.

Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions

Placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list Aug. 23 and has not played this season … Still rehabbing from torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns

Started and made 6 tackles in the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers … Has totaled 27 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble in five games (five starts) for 2-3 Cleveland.

Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Cleveland Browns

Played 19 defensive snaps with 0 tackles in the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers … Has played in four games (one start) for 2-3 Cleveland, with 8 tackles … Began the season on the practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster Sept. 21.

Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Played 9 snaps with 0 catches in the Buccaneers’ 21-15 win over the Falcons … Has been active for two games for 3-2 Tampa Bay, making 1 catch for 12 yards.

Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams

Started and made 6 catches for 41 yards in the Rams’ 22-10 loss to the Cowboys … Has 18 catches for 181 yards in five games (five starts) for 2-3 Los Angeles.

Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings

Started and made 2 tackles with 1 pass breakup in the Vikings’ 29-22 win over the Bears … Has made 28 tackles with 1 interception and 1 pass breakup in four games (four starts) for 4-1 Minnesota.

Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, New York Giants

Started and made 6 tackles in the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Packers … Has appeared in two games (1 start) for 4-1 New York, with 12 tackles … Signed to New York’s practice squad Sept. 19 and was signed to the active roster Oct. 1.

Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Started and made 1 catch for 1 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run in the Dolphins 40-17 loss to the Jets … Has started five games for 3-2 Miami and made 6 catches for 50 yards, to go with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Chicago Bears

Started and had 2 catches for 24 yards in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings … Has 6 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in five games (all starts) for 2-3 Chicago.

Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens

Started at left tackle in season debut but played only 22 snaps in the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Bengals … Played in only seven games from 2020-21 due to multiple ankle surgeries.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (2017-21), DL, Las Vegas Raiders

Signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Aug. 13 after team waived him during final cuts.

Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Had 1 tackle in the Chargers’ 30-28 win over the Browns … Has 6 tackles and 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in five games for 3-2 Los Angeles.

Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Started and made 6 tackles in the Chargers’ 30-28 win over the Browns … Has 41 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception in five games (four starts) for 3-2 Los Angeles.

Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers

Started and played 40 snaps with 0 catches in the Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the 49ers … Has 5 catches for 42 yards in five games (one start) for 1-4 Carolina.

Kyren Williams (2019-21), RB, Los Angeles Rams

Expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks due an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1 … Did not record any stats for the 2-3 Rams prior to his injury.

Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions

Played 28 snaps on offense and 7 on special teams, recording no catches, in the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots … Has played in five games for 1-4 Detroit, making 1 catch for 25 yards.