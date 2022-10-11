Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Volunteer Fire Department Requested For Mutual Aid With Field Fire Near Concord, Remained On Scene For Six Hours
WAYNE – An extreme fire danger remains in affect for the area from the National Weather Service as northeast Nebraska firefighters put out a field fire late Wednesday afternoon 10 miles north of Wayne. Members with the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene around 2 p.m....
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident leaves person needing to be removed
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were working to remove a person after a one-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near S 1st St. and W Airport Road in Norfolk at approximately 2 p.m. No details have been provided about the cause of the crash or the severity...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
kscj.com
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested in connection to local business robbery
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 54-year-old Norfolk man was arrested following a robbery at a local business. The Norfolk Police Division said around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched a the 100 block of Norfolk Ave. for a reported robbery. When officers got the the scene, NPD said they were able...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: man arrested for trespassing on alleged ex's property
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after they were called to a home for a him not leaving his alleged ex's home. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Maple Ave. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
klkntv.com
Federal funding will connect Nebraska Tribal community with broadband access
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Broadband access will soon be coming to the Tribal village of Winnebago, Nebraska thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. The Winnebago tribe is receiving over $35,000,000 in funding to build fiber infrastructure for the village’s 901 residents. Sen. Deb Fischer says this funding will...
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
News Channel Nebraska
Coach says team has experience, LCC sets out to remain undefeated
LAUREL, Neb. -- The Bears of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge are riding high this season. “I’ve got a very experienced football team,” said Head Coach Alan Gottula. LCC has won seven straight games to start the season and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Besides playing in a close game...
News Channel Nebraska
#1 WSC sweeps UMary behind Cada's career-high 21 kills
WAYNE, Neb. -- Make it 22 straight wins for the Wayne State College volleyball team. The top-ranked Wildcats defeated the University of Mary in three sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-14) inside of Rice Auditorium Friday evening. Wayne State now moves to 22-0 on the season with a 12-0 record in NSIC play while UMary falls to 3-17 with a 2-10 record in the NSIC.
