Union County, TN

wvlt.tv

East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Maynardville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Union County, TN
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Greene County, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured has been arrested, the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday. John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop was taken into custody. --- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a woman was...
Andy Oliver
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
#Wate News
WYSH AM 1380

THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN

