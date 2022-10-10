As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues. Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO