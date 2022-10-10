Read full article on original website
UPDATE-Moses Lake Standoff Locks Down 2 Schools, Subject With Knife
As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues. Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.
Brothers Plead Not Guilty In Cashmere Murder Case
Two Cashmere brothers charged in the shooting death a 22-year-old Cashmere man will go to trial after pleading not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Monday for the death Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, who was killed outside Cashmere Valley Bank last month. Twenty-two-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero pleaded not...
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail
A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday
Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
