Denver City Council wants to add a stoplight and a crosswalk in each of 11 districts in the city as part of $17.5 million it is asking Mayor Michael Hancock to add it the proposed 2023 city budget. The request presented in a letter to Hancock comes after 17 budget hearings concluded last week. The request falls in line with priorities council identified in a retreat last May.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO