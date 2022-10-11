I am trying to identify the attached. It is the only specimen of its kind on our place, standing on a small ridge amongst other trees and shrubs. It has a single stem, about 6" dbh, and its bark is very dark brown and fairly ragged. It stands about 20' tall. It is generally thornless, with very occasional small prongs at twig junctures, as shown in the center of the photo. There is a fair number of black berries as shown. The single leaves are opposite and the leaf veins are sometimes alternate and sometimes opposite. Its fate is in your hands! I've never seen a buckthorn, but if this is one down it goes. If its not, we'll take good care of it. Thanks for your help.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO