Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana to remove $794 million from BlackRock funds over ESG drive
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana will pull $794 million out of BlackRock Inc's funds, state Treasurer John Schroder said on Wednesday, citing the asset management giant's push to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.
Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Retailers Scramble for Every Conversion as JPMorgan’s Dimon Highlights Looming Recession
If it was anybody other than the CEO of the nation’s largest bank, it would be easier to ignore. But when J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the country on a six-to-ninth-month recession alert, it’s hard not to take note. Dimon’s warning comes in the wake of PYMNTS’...
RELATED PEOPLE
ambcrypto.com
European Parliament Committee approves MiCA crypto framework
The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) on 10 October approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It was only in the last week that the European Council approved the final text of MiCA. Stefan Berger, a member of the ECON, confirmed the news on Twitter. The...
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
Santander chief Botin set to lead banking lobby group IIF
MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ana Botin, executive chairman of Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), will become the world's most prominent bank lobbyist, the first woman to take the role as head of trade body IIF, the institute said on Thursday.
Markets leap on reports of Liz Truss’s tax cuts U-turn. No time to dally
As PM ponders which measures to junk from mini-budget, pound rises by two cents against dollar
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fortune
Even with a possible recession looming, startups see opportunity in the Great Resignation
High-level talent is more plentiful, but luring those workers takes a special touch.
coinjournal.net
Banks need to manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits, says Fed’s Barr
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, says banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks. Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, commented that banks and other financial institutions that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should take note of increased liquidity risks.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Michael Barr: Crypto Is Not Going To Replace Fiat
Michael Barr, the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are not likely to supplant fiat currencies. It is improbable, according to him, that crypto assets would develop into money replacements and become a viable way of paying for transactions because of the extreme volatility that they have historically shown.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CMC earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Crypto, Sustainability Are Popular Among Young Investors: Bank of America Survey
Ownership of sustainable investments has doubled since 2018. 46% young investors own cryptos and 75% think that conventional stocks and bonds alone cannot produce above average returns. Digital assets and sustainability are popular among young investors. That's according to a new survey from Bank of America BAC, which determined that...
invezz.com
Valkyrie to liquidate and delist Bitcoin-related ETF
Valkyrie will liquidate the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) on 31 October. The fund will also delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. Valkyrie still offers multiple Bitcoin-related funds, including the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Valkyrie Funds, one of the leading fund managers in the digital assets space, is set to liquidate...
ambcrypto.com
Grayscale files brief in SEC lawsuit over spot Bitcoin ETF rejection
Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset fund manager, has filed an opening brief in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Twitter thread explaining their plan of action, Grayscale described the SEC’s application of its significant market test as “deeply flawed.”. Furthermore, the...
Comments / 0