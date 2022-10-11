ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Markets Insider

Jamie Dimon warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 20%, predicts a US recession within a year, and welcomes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a new interview. Here are the JPMorgan CEO's 12 best quotes.

Jamie Dimon warned the S&P 500 could slump another 20%, and predicted a US recession within a year. JPMorgan's CEO criticized US energy policy, and rang the alarm on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dimon welcomed Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and noted markets are showing some signs of strain. Jamie Dimon...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano

Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
STOCKS
Fortune

Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

European Parliament Committee approves MiCA crypto framework

The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) on 10 October approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It was only in the last week that the European Council approved the final text of MiCA. Stefan Berger, a member of the ECON, confirmed the news on Twitter. The...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year

Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Banks need to manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits, says Fed’s Barr

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, says banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks. Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, commented that banks and other financial institutions that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should take note of increased liquidity risks.
MARKETS
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Michael Barr: Crypto Is Not Going To Replace Fiat

Michael Barr, the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are not likely to supplant fiat currencies. It is improbable, according to him, that crypto assets would develop into money replacements and become a viable way of paying for transactions because of the extreme volatility that they have historically shown.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto, Sustainability Are Popular Among Young Investors: Bank of America Survey

Ownership of sustainable investments has doubled since 2018. 46% young investors own cryptos and 75% think that conventional stocks and bonds alone cannot produce above average returns. Digital assets and sustainability are popular among young investors. That's according to a new survey from Bank of America BAC, which determined that...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Valkyrie to liquidate and delist Bitcoin-related ETF

Valkyrie will liquidate the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) on 31 October. The fund will also delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. Valkyrie still offers multiple Bitcoin-related funds, including the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Valkyrie Funds, one of the leading fund managers in the digital assets space, is set to liquidate...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Grayscale files brief in SEC lawsuit over spot Bitcoin ETF rejection

Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset fund manager, has filed an opening brief in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Twitter thread explaining their plan of action, Grayscale described the SEC’s application of its significant market test as “deeply flawed.”. Furthermore, the...
MARKETS

