ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
KDRV
Pet of the Week: Meet Apollo!
If you're looking for a beautiful, brindle boy - we've got just the guy for you! Meet Apollo…
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
Best flea treatment for dogs 2022: Keep your pup scratch-free
With so many brands claiming to have the best flea treatments for dogs, trying to decide which one to pick can feel more than a little overwhelming. From topicals and shampoos to tablets and flea collars, there's a dizzying array of products on the market that can make even the most savvy pet parent's head spin.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 13, 2022
Come meet Barbara Gordon. This sweet thing may put on a shy face at first, but she is sweet as can be! She will share all the puppy kisses with you. She is ready for a forever home, and will fit right in to just about any household!. Meet Cletus....
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
petproductnews.com
Identity Pet Nutrition Hires National Sales Director
Identity Pet Nutrition, a Littleton, Colo.-based based manufacturer of luxury human-grade wet foods for dogs and cats, has hired Jason Petercheff as national sales director. Following three and a half years of rapid growth and the launch of 32 new products, the company continues to scale for continued acceleration in the neighborhood pet specialty channel, company officials said.
Chihuahua With 'Support Dog' for Hernia Treatment Melts Hearts Online
The adorable relationship between a sick dog and her own "support dog" has melted hearts online, as gets some emotional help during her hernia treatments. Owner Giulia was told her chihuahua Gue had a back hernia two years ago and that surgery was not recommended. In the time since, Gue has been receiving regular acupuncture, massage and laser therapy. Sounds scary, but Gue has had her very own "support dog" through it all, in the form of canine sibling Chew.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
dailypaws.com
The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist
Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
purewow.com
6 Ways to Save on Pet Care Costs, According to a Vet
When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
topdogtips.com
Best Dog Sitter Websites
Before the internet, hiring a dog sitter likely involved asking your neighbor or family member for a favor. Searching through the phone book for a reputable business was another reliable method, but it proved time-consuming. Thankfully, integration into the online realm has connected numerous online platforms. These websites are all...
petproductnews.com
Blue Buffalo Donates Pet Food for Home 4 the Holidays Campaign
October officially marks the kick-off of the 24th Annual Home 4 the Holidays campaign, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. For the fifth year in a row, the Wilton, Conn.-based pet food company is providing animal rescue organizations and shelters on both coasts of the country a very special holiday gift by unloading a massive amount of free pet food in San Diego and New York City. At the same time, Naturally Fresh will also provide free pallets of their premium kitten litter to West Coast shelters.
Houston Chronicle
October Is Subaru Loves Pets Month
It's October and if you are a Subaru fan like we are, you know what that means - it's Subaru Loves Pets Month, a month Subaru dedicates to helping shelter pets find loving homes. The automaker has a special focus on the older, physically challenged and "different" dogs Subaru lovingly calls "Underdogs," often the last to be adopted.
