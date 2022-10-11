ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Florida

World Food Day: Shellfish

October 16, 2022 is World Food Day! Molluscan shellfish aquaculture is Florida’s largest food-use aquaculture industry. Shellfish provide benefits for water quality and marine environmental habitats, plus they taste great! IFAS is celebrating Food Week from October 17 to October 21st. To celebrate, we have provided a couple of resources to learn more about Florida’s shellfish aquaculture industry.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Media Alert: Food Week at UF

WHERE: Various locations on the UF campus. Visit the Food Week 2022 website for a full schedule of activities and locations. ABOUT: Food Week is an annual event hosted by the UF/IFAS food science and human nutrition department that engages the UF and Gainesville community in food-themed demonstrations, taste testing and even a cooking competition.
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

UF scientist to investigate strategies to control major tomato disease

Tomatoes represent a $1.9 billion-a-year crop planted on 330,000 acres across 18 states, but diseases such as bacterial spot can threaten them. A University of Florida scientist has been awarded a $5.8 million federal grant to study how to mitigate this disease. “Bacterial spot of tomato is a major challenge...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Wertheim Foundation Provides Lead Gift of $100 Million to UF Scripps

The largest individual gift in UF history will name the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology and launch a $1 billion public-private partnership that will drive the future of biomedical research and innovation. The University of Florida today announced that the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim...
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical Wave May Be Forming Southeast Of Florida

NOT ON THE MAP YET, BUT HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a possible tropical wave that may be forming southeast of Florida. To avoid confusion, we are not going to mark the map, above, but […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Tampa man arrested on I-75 with 133 pounds of marijuana

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Flores, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon after 133 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs were allegedly found in his truck following a traffic stop on I-75. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler who was assigned to the 8th Judicial Circuit-Gainesville Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 373 for improper lane change and failure to maintain a single lane of travel. Flores was reportedly the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL

