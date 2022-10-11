Read full article on original website
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
WTVM
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
Elderly Georgia woman mauled to death by 3 dogs living in her house
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman was mauled to death by three dogs living in her Georgia house. According to WSB-TV, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that three large dogs mauled a woman to death last week in her Troup County, Georgia, home. Investigators told WSB-TV...
thebamabuzz.com
5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss
Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
WTVM
Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
opelikaobserver.com
Survey Says! Opelika Business Owner, Family to Appear on ‘Family Feud’
OPELIKA — Molly Anderson Howard, owner of Studio 3:19 in Opelika, recently appeared alongside her family on the popular game show “Family Feud.”. How the Anderson family came to appear on the show is a story about making the best out of every situation. Before that, however, it all began in Molly’s childhood, when she and her family first discovered a love for the classic game show.
Ga. police chief under fire after body camera footage shows him berating neighboring officers
PIKE COUNTY, Ga, — Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police chief got into a confrontation with two officers who pulled him over. The chief is now accused of retaliating against the police department that the officers work for. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned Zebulon Police Chief...
Back to seasonable conditions for Friday and the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds soon to clear out as the frontal passage clears the News 3 viewing area. Heading overnight, expect temperatures to cool down to the low 50s, with some rural areas seeing upper 40s from radiational cooling. Friday and the weekend will be seasonable and pleasant as we turn dry again as […]
WTVM
Local non-profit helping family of children in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is helping the family of the children who were involved in the deadly hit-and-run accident that happened last week on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. They are asking for the help of the community to help raise burial funds of the 13-year-old who...
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama man allegedly filmed teen girls with cell phone in home bathroom
A Lee County man is under arrest after authorities say he was filming young girls in the bathroom. William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree voyeurism, a misdemeanor. Sheriff’s Investigator Drew Peacock said authorities were notified Wednesday of the...
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
