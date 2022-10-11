ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
COLUMBUS, GA
thebamabuzz.com

5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss

Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Survey Says! Opelika Business Owner, Family to Appear on ‘Family Feud’

OPELIKA — Molly Anderson Howard, owner of Studio 3:19 in Opelika, recently appeared alongside her family on the popular game show “Family Feud.”. How the Anderson family came to appear on the show is a story about making the best out of every situation. Before that, however, it all began in Molly’s childhood, when she and her family first discovered a love for the classic game show.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Back to seasonable conditions for Friday and the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds soon to clear out as the frontal passage clears the News 3 viewing area. Heading overnight, expect temperatures to cool down to the low 50s, with some rural areas seeing upper 40s from radiational cooling. Friday and the weekend will be seasonable and pleasant as we turn dry again as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA

