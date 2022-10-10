ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

As Election Day draws near, Gov. Greg Abbott talks abortions, immigration

AUSTIN, Texas — We are less than one month out from Election Day and the battle between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is in overdrive. Gov. Abbott maintains a single-digit lead in all recent public polling. But both Abbott and O'Rourke are spending big and using these last few weeks to convince voters they're the man for the job.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Elections
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
LoneStar 92

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?

