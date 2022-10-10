Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
As Election Day draws near, Gov. Greg Abbott talks abortions, immigration
AUSTIN, Texas — We are less than one month out from Election Day and the battle between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is in overdrive. Gov. Abbott maintains a single-digit lead in all recent public polling. But both Abbott and O'Rourke are spending big and using these last few weeks to convince voters they're the man for the job.
KSAT 12
Texas Democrats fume over national counterparts for insufficient support in South Texas battleground
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Some prominent Texas Democrats are up in arms at what they see as a withdrawal of serious national investment in a South Texas congressional district that is the linchpin of Republicans’ drive to take over the region. With less than a...
How to check your voter registration status
Many people have gone to check their voter registration status online before elections, but some voters are seeing an issue.
fox7austin.com
New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
KVUE
Young Latinos register to vote for Texas midterms
You have until Oct. 11 to register if you plan on voting in November. Some election experts are expecting a large voter turnout among the Hispanic population.
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S.
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
How to register to vote in Texas
If you want to cast a ballot for governor in the 2022 midterm elections in Texas, you have until end of day Tuesday to register to vote.
KVUE
Hispanic vote could play important role in Texas November midterms
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote if you plan on going to the polls in November. This election, there could be a large voter turnout among the state's Hispanic population. "Latinos make up such a big percentage of the population here...
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas attorney general launches new opioid program: What it does — and doesn’t — address
Paxton said the coalition includes the Texas High School Coaches Association, and will be hammering home drug education through public service announcements at games, and sending out educational materials to over one million parents, guardians, and students in the Association's network.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
