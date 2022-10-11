ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Smoky Mountain JAM cultivates Appalachian culture in students

Music and culture of old Appalachia fills the halls of the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center from 4-6 p.m. every Monday from as a new generation keeps the spirit of Appalachia alive. Students gather to embrace Appalachian music tradition through a Junior Appalachian Musicians program. “It’s been going great,” JAM Director Ian Kirkpatrick said, “and it’s been exciting to get the kids in that community together.” Instructors and parents reiterated throughout...
'Peter Pan' Actor Jeremy Sumpter Marries Elizabeth Treadway in Tennessee: 'Best Day of My Life'

PEOPLE is sharing exclusive photos from the wedding of actor Jeremy Sumpter, who married Elizabeth Treadway in Tennessee on Oct. 1 Jeremy Sumpter is living happily ever after! The 33-year-old actor — best known for playing the titular character in 2003's Peter Pan — married fiancée Elizabeth Treadway on Oct. 1 in Columbia, Tennessee. PEOPLE has exclusive photos from the event, captured by Amanda Trout of Blacc Velvett Media/White Velvett Photography, which show the bride and groom posing amid an open, tree-lined landscape. Treadway tells PEOPLE the wedding, held at Antrim...
Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining

The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 2 Recap: End Me a Tenor

When did you laugh hardest during this week’s episode of Interview with the Vampire? Was it when sardonic reporter Daniel Molloy got tired of the classical guitar blaring as Louis the vampire’s servants prepared his multi-course meal and barked “Can we turn down the music?”, revealing it wasn’t on the show’s soundtrack, but on Louis’s sound system? Was it when Lestat stripped naked for his and Louis’s first night in a coffin together, then softened the blow by saying “It’s okay, you can be on top”? Was it when, after a quarrel, you see their two coffins side by side in Lestat’s lushly...
The Awkward Age: Kimberly Akimbo Brings Its Wonderful Weirdness to Broadway

If you were spitballing ideas for a show that would make you the toast of Broadway, the story of a fat, Black, queer musical theater writer struggling to write a musical about a fat, Black, queer musical theater writer struggling to, etc., might not be at the top of your list. But when Michael R. Jackson’s dazzling A Strange Loop won best musical at the Tony Awards last June, it confirmed that there is a place—an appetite, even—for offbeat, challenging work on Broadway. Now, in the footsteps of A Strange Loop and such other less-than-obvious Tony winners as Fun Home and The Band’s Visit, comes a new contender, fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theater: Kimberly Akimbo. David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s gorgeous, tragicomic chamber musical stars Victoria Clark as a suburban teen with a medical condition similar to progeria that drastically accelerates her aging process and shortens her life. Clark classifies the show, which opens at the Booth Theatre on November 10, as “weird art.” “It’s not trying to be anything other than what it wants to be,” she says. “That is exactly how Kimberly ends up living her life—and it’s kind of a lesson for all of us, to get to the core of who we are and display those colors proudly.”
James Denton Talks Making Music with Sherri Saum in Hallmark's Perfect Harmony

James Denton and Hallmark are making music together. The actor, who ended his seven-season run on Hallmark's Good Witch in 2021, headlines Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Perfect Harmony. In the movie, Denton stars as Jack Chandeller, a former popstar who had one big hit, the nonsensical sounding "Ooh Wee Ooh," more than ten years ago.
Rising Talent Hoosh Drops ‘Slow Dance’ with Accompanying Visuals

If you’ve been making the rounds with the Rolling Loud Music Festival, it’s likely that Hoosh has caught your ear and your interest. This year he performed at Rolling Loud Miami, Toronto, and New York rocking crowds and giving them something to cheer for. His single Slow Dance with Paperwater, is delivered on a smooth and nuanced musicbed which allows for the showcase of his voice and style…he’s on another level for real and has a real shot at being someone we talk about for years to come.
