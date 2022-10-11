If you were spitballing ideas for a show that would make you the toast of Broadway, the story of a fat, Black, queer musical theater writer struggling to write a musical about a fat, Black, queer musical theater writer struggling to, etc., might not be at the top of your list. But when Michael R. Jackson’s dazzling A Strange Loop won best musical at the Tony Awards last June, it confirmed that there is a place—an appetite, even—for offbeat, challenging work on Broadway. Now, in the footsteps of A Strange Loop and such other less-than-obvious Tony winners as Fun Home and The Band’s Visit, comes a new contender, fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theater: Kimberly Akimbo. David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s gorgeous, tragicomic chamber musical stars Victoria Clark as a suburban teen with a medical condition similar to progeria that drastically accelerates her aging process and shortens her life. Clark classifies the show, which opens at the Booth Theatre on November 10, as “weird art.” “It’s not trying to be anything other than what it wants to be,” she says. “That is exactly how Kimberly ends up living her life—and it’s kind of a lesson for all of us, to get to the core of who we are and display those colors proudly.”

