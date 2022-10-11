ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Carrie Underwood
Jimmie Allen
Luke Bryan
Peyton Manning
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill

Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency

Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Is a 'Jerk' For Quizzing Her on Country Music

The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on season 22 of The Voice is starting to get personal!. The married pair duked it out once again during Tuesday's Blind Auditions when 19-year-old Austin Montgomery wowed them with his performance of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)," earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake and first-time coach Camila Cabello.
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Brings Luke Combs Onstage During Nashville Concert

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour swung through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday. He’s always brought big guests to the hometown show. He brought out Carrie Underwood a few years ago. And the Tennessee State marching band. So we knew there would be guests. But we didn’t expect him to bring out one of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Combs joined Keith Urban at the show for a couple of songs to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
EW.com

Album Sales: Carrie Underwood stays at No. 1 over Mother's Day

Carrie Underwood has Blown Away the competition for a second week in a row. The American Idol winner's fourth album topped the Billboard 200 once again this week with sales of 120,000, holding off new debuts from Silversun Pickups, Tank, Keane, and Karmin, as well as Mother's Day-boosted sales from top-selling artists like Adele and Lionel Richie.
CMT

Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk Of Fame

Patsy Cline is celebrating in heaven. It's been nearly 60 years since the country music legend was killed in a tragic plane crash at the age of 30. Despite Cline's short career, Cline's timeless vocals lived on and she became one of the most prominent pillars in the genre. To honor her legacy and contributions, the "You Belong To Me" singer was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame Monday (Oct. 10) morning by Trisha Yearwood in Nashville, Tennessee.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
