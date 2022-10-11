ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect

A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
TANNER, AL
WAAY-TV

2 hurt, 1 arrested in Huntsville cutting

Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police say they were involved in a cutting. It happened about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Seminole Drive. Investigators say it was a domestic incident involving boyfriend and girlfriend; the girlfriend was the victim. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. They say the cutter...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Shooting#Isolated Incident#Violent Crime#Huntsville Police#Seminole Drive#Binford Drive
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Bicyclist's body found off South Memorial Parkway

One person was found dead off South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning. Huntsville Police said a bicyclist fell from their bike while riding along the highway and died from their injuries. No vehicles were involved. Their body was found at 5:47 a.m. near the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County murderer found dead in prison

A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot

Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
DECATUR, AL

