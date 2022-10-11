Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Wednesday cutting that sent 2 people to hospital
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified Demarcus Lashay Cawthorne, 44, as the suspect in Wednesday's cutting. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with second-degree domestic violence aggravated assault on a $2,500 bond. The victim is expected to be OK. From Earlier: Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify bicyclist found dead Wednesday morning off South Parkway
Huntsville Police have identified the man who died while riding his bike on South Memorial Parkway earlier this week. Police say Timothy Cutten, 29, hit a pothole and fell off his bike early Wednesday morning. It happened just after 5:45 a.m. on South Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road. Police say...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for suspects in 2 drive-by shootings that are possibly related
Huntsville Police are searching for up to four people responsible in two drive-by shootings in North Huntsville this week. Police say on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., one person was shot on Griffith Drive near Rumson Road. The male victim was shot in the leg and brought to Huntsville Hospital. Earlier...
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
WAAY-TV
2 hurt, 1 arrested in Huntsville cutting
Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police say they were involved in a cutting. It happened about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Seminole Drive. Investigators say it was a domestic incident involving boyfriend and girlfriend; the girlfriend was the victim. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. They say the cutter...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
HPD: Man charged with murder after verbal dispute
Huntsville police officers are working a death investigation near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.
WAAY-TV
One injured after being hit by a vehicle near sports lounge in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says one person was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. near a sports lounge in the 2100 block of Jonathan Drive. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAAY-TV
Bond set at more than $1.5M for Huntsville woman allegedly found with 2 kilos of fentanyl, cocaine
A Huntsville woman is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of more than $1.5 million in bond after investigators reported finding 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine in her home. Huntsville Police Department said an ongoing investigation by the North Alabama Drug Task Force...
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
WAAY-TV
Judge moves up court date in Mason Sisk’s mass murder retrial
Accused teen mass murderer Mason Sisk is headed back to court. In a new court document, a Limestone County judge orders that a motion hearing in Sisk’s murder retrial that was scheduled for Dec. 2 now be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The motions set for consideration involve...
WAAY-TV
1 in 4: Huntsville nonprofit shares alarming statistics during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Crisis Services of North Alabama is bringing awareness to the alarming rate of violence that happens behind closed doors. "Domestic violence affects everyone," said Adde Waggoner, the development manager for Crisis Services of North Alabama. One in every 4 women will experience severe...
WAAY-TV
Bicyclist's body found off South Memorial Parkway
One person was found dead off South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning. Huntsville Police said a bicyclist fell from their bike while riding along the highway and died from their injuries. No vehicles were involved. Their body was found at 5:47 a.m. near the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and...
WAAY-TV
Madison County murderer found dead in prison
A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot
Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
