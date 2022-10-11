Read full article on original website
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenChillicothe, OH
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Times Gazette
Cancer awareness breakfast Oct. 19 at Highland District
The McClain FFA Chapter is teaming up with Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro to boost awareness for breast cancer. They will be hosting a Break-through for Breast Cancer Awareness breakfast. The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. “With this breakfast people won’t...
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Record-Herald
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
Times Gazette
SATH to host 20th radio-a-thon
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 20th annual fundraising radio-a-thon Monday, Oct. 24 at the C-103 radio station in West Union and the 99.5 station in Georgetown from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People)...
Times Gazette
Greenfield rescue group supplying hurricane relief
Five members of Rescue 101 SAR (Search and Rescue), a veteran-led organization based out of Greenfield, have deployed to Charleston, South Carolina to provide response and recovery support to people affected by Hurricane Ian. The team brought a rescue truck and disaster response trailer to aid their efforts of conducting...
WOUB
Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
Record-Herald
The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
WSAZ
Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
Times Gazette
Homeless: A Night Out for shelter
The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15. “We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'
Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
