ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line

Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Dora Bulldogs Take Down Northside Rams

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams hosted the Dora Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 4A Region 5 matchup between two teams that sat at the top of the standings. Dora took advantage of a few Northside errors in the second half to win with a final score of 33-13. The game began with Dora receiving the open kickoff. Chavis Williams' Bulldogs came out hot early and opened up the game with a double-reverse-pass from Garrett Hogland to Dora quarterback Kesean Pryor who broke a tackle and bolted for the sideline and made it into the end zone on a 57-yard touchdown reception.
DORA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

McAdory Thumps Brookwood To Seal Playoff Bid

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." On a cool, October, Friday night, the Brookwood Panthers saw its 2022 playoff hopes come to an end at home against the McAdory Yellowjackets. It was never even close, as the...
BROOKWOOD, AL
95.3 The Bear

Hillcrest Routes Paul W. Bryant to Remain Unbeaten.

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Senior night came to an unfortunate end for the players of Paul W. Bryant High School as the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots added another win to their season in the form of a massive 56-13 blowout.
COTTONDALE, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy