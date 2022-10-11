Read full article on original website
What the World Looked Like Last Time Tennessee Beat Alabama?
The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was in 2006 and so much has changed since then. The Vols have not won a single game against Alabama throughout the Saban Era. Let's take a look down memory lane and see what the world was like last time Tennessee beat Alabama. SPORTS.
Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line
Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
Dora Bulldogs Take Down Northside Rams
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams hosted the Dora Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 4A Region 5 matchup between two teams that sat at the top of the standings. Dora took advantage of a few Northside errors in the second half to win with a final score of 33-13. The game began with Dora receiving the open kickoff. Chavis Williams' Bulldogs came out hot early and opened up the game with a double-reverse-pass from Garrett Hogland to Dora quarterback Kesean Pryor who broke a tackle and bolted for the sideline and made it into the end zone on a 57-yard touchdown reception.
Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
McAdory Thumps Brookwood To Seal Playoff Bid
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." On a cool, October, Friday night, the Brookwood Panthers saw its 2022 playoff hopes come to an end at home against the McAdory Yellowjackets. It was never even close, as the...
The Central Falcons Defeat the Bessemer City Purple Tigers
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Central Falcons beat the Bessemer City Purple Tigers 27-20 on senior night. This is Central's second win of the season after beating the Paul Bryant Stampede earlier in the year.
Hillcrest Routes Paul W. Bryant to Remain Unbeaten.
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Senior night came to an unfortunate end for the players of Paul W. Bryant High School as the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots added another win to their season in the form of a massive 56-13 blowout.
