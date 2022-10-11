The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks that do a great job. We got to play them both tonight. The idea was tonight to plan 50/50. And we got to do that in the first half. Zach came out and played well. And then Trent came in and had a couple of really good throws. So I mean, it's coming along about like we wanted it to," said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO