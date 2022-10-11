ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

The Real Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry: Memes

The internet has taken the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry into its own hands in anticipation of the game on Saturday. This week, both teams have been taking turns bashing each other through memes and videos on various social media platforms. For example, one of Alabama's favorite videos has resurfaced, prompting several tweets and captions quoting this interview.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Branch is Shooting Up NFL Draft Boards

The Alabama defense is loaded with talent that will be playing on Sunday's, but one player who is receiving more recognition is defensive back Brian Branch. The junior is projected to be selected in the first round in two CBS mock drafts that were published during the previous week. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County

The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks that do a great job. We got to play them both tonight. The idea was tonight to plan 50/50. And we got to do that in the first half. Zach came out and played well. And then Trent came in and had a couple of really good throws. So I mean, it's coming along about like we wanted it to," said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line

Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Dora Bulldogs Take Down Northside Rams

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams hosted the Dora Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 4A Region 5 matchup between two teams that sat at the top of the standings. Dora took advantage of a few Northside errors in the second half to win with a final score of 33-13. The game began with Dora receiving the open kickoff. Chavis Williams' Bulldogs came out hot early and opened up the game with a double-reverse-pass from Garrett Hogland to Dora quarterback Kesean Pryor who broke a tackle and bolted for the sideline and made it into the end zone on a 57-yard touchdown reception.
DORA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers

Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
Tide 100.9 FM

Hillcrest Routes Paul W. Bryant to Remain Unbeaten.

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Senior night came to an unfortunate end for the players of Paul W. Bryant High School as the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots added another win to their season in the form of a massive 56-13 blowout.
COTTONDALE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Peyton Manning Will Appear On College Gameday As Guest Picker

Former Tennessee Volunteer and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will be joining College Gameday Saturday as a guest picker. College Gameday will be in Knoxville, for the matchup between Alabama (6-0) and Tennesse (5-0). Manning played all four years of college with the Volunteers, becoming Tennessee's all-time leading passer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Pitcher Injured During Playoffs

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, David Robertson strained his right calf while jumping up and down celebrating teammate Bryce Harper's home run during Game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals of the 2022 Wild-Card Series. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson will be out of the NLDS...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy