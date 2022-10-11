Read full article on original website
The Real Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry: Memes
The internet has taken the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry into its own hands in anticipation of the game on Saturday. This week, both teams have been taking turns bashing each other through memes and videos on various social media platforms. For example, one of Alabama's favorite videos has resurfaced, prompting several tweets and captions quoting this interview.
Brian Branch is Shooting Up NFL Draft Boards
The Alabama defense is loaded with talent that will be playing on Sunday's, but one player who is receiving more recognition is defensive back Brian Branch. The junior is projected to be selected in the first round in two CBS mock drafts that were published during the previous week. The...
What the World Looked Like Last Time Tennessee Beat Alabama?
The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was in 2006 and so much has changed since then. The Vols have not won a single game against Alabama throughout the Saban Era. Let's take a look down memory lane and see what the world was like last time Tennessee beat Alabama. SPORTS.
Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County
The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks that do a great job. We got to play them both tonight. The idea was tonight to plan 50/50. And we got to do that in the first half. Zach came out and played well. And then Trent came in and had a couple of really good throws. So I mean, it's coming along about like we wanted it to," said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.
Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line
Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
Dora Bulldogs Take Down Northside Rams
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams hosted the Dora Bulldogs in a highly anticipated 4A Region 5 matchup between two teams that sat at the top of the standings. Dora took advantage of a few Northside errors in the second half to win with a final score of 33-13. The game began with Dora receiving the open kickoff. Chavis Williams' Bulldogs came out hot early and opened up the game with a double-reverse-pass from Garrett Hogland to Dora quarterback Kesean Pryor who broke a tackle and bolted for the sideline and made it into the end zone on a 57-yard touchdown reception.
The Central Falcons Defeat the Bessemer City Purple Tigers
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Central Falcons beat the Bessemer City Purple Tigers 27-20 on senior night. This is Central's second win of the season after beating the Paul Bryant Stampede earlier in the year.
The Man Who Haunts the Tennessee Volunteers
Ever since Nick Saban was hired by The University of Alabama in 2007, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost 15 straight times to the Crimson Tide in "The Third Saturday in October." 2007. Alabama was on a three-game losing streak to the Volunteers prior to Saban's first game against the team,...
Hillcrest Routes Paul W. Bryant to Remain Unbeaten.
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Senior night came to an unfortunate end for the players of Paul W. Bryant High School as the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots added another win to their season in the form of a massive 56-13 blowout.
Brian Robinson, Jr. Expected to Be RB1 in Washington For TNF
Brian Robinson, Jr. is expected to be the Washington Commanders' starting running back for the team's Thursday Night Football tilt with the Chicago Bears, per Ian Rappaport and Mike Garafolo. Should the reports hold true, Robinson will have gone from taking two bullets to his right knee to starting running...
Peyton Manning Will Appear On College Gameday As Guest Picker
Former Tennessee Volunteer and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will be joining College Gameday Saturday as a guest picker. College Gameday will be in Knoxville, for the matchup between Alabama (6-0) and Tennesse (5-0). Manning played all four years of college with the Volunteers, becoming Tennessee's all-time leading passer...
Former Alabama Pitcher Injured During Playoffs
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, David Robertson strained his right calf while jumping up and down celebrating teammate Bryce Harper's home run during Game 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals of the 2022 Wild-Card Series. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson will be out of the NLDS...
