The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
