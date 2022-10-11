UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
By Chelsee Yee, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
3 days ago
HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place.
The trip to Hawaii – approximately 7,000 miles away from home – would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.
Lisa Murray-Lang, 46, got Spud about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in March 2020.
“So we were stuck at home. Scared! My work as a self-employed pet sitter stopped! I was really worried and anxious!” Murray-Lang explained. “I let my hamster out in his exercise ball one day. After a while, I couldn’t hear him.”
She realized Spud had taken off the lid and escaped. Panicking, she called out to her hamster saying, “Spud come out! I haven’t got time…” before realizing, she did.
“None of us knew how long this thing would last!” said Murray-Lang. “So I then realized, he’s been in lockdown all his life, especially living with four rescue cats!”
Murray-Lang decided at that point to create adventures for Spud by making cardboard versions of famous sites with a twist, such as London Bucking-ham Palace to see the Queen, the wizard school Hamwarts, New York to see his friend Stuart Little and other fun places.
“He had fun and my mind was kept occupied! He saved my sanity! He gave me a reason to get out of bed and never to give in or give up! I owe him my life!” said Murray-Lang.
Spud’s favorite place to “visit” was Hamwaii (Hawaii) with the sand and sun. Murray-Lang added that during this time, they were covered in so much snow, it was depressing. Researching Hawaii to build this cardboard version helped cheer her up.
In March, Spud died at 3 years and 5 months old. According to Murray-Lang, this is equivalent to approximately 138 in human years. To mark his passing, she decided to travel to Hawaii to spread his ashes at his favorite place to visit. After a long journey of traveling from Birmingham to Amsterdam to Los Angeles to Honolulu, Murray-Lang and Spud have finally made it.
“So far the people here are amazing!” said Murray-Lang.
She’s currently in Waikiki with plans to stay for two weeks. At this time, she hasn’t scattered his ashes yet, but when she does, she wants to keep a little for herself to put in an urn necklace. That way, he’ll be with her wherever she goes.
“Spud really came to my rescue when I needed to get through the horrific time that was COVID-19,” said Murray-Lang. “He may have only been small, but he made such an impact on my life.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.
(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a decade of arrests, getting breaks, and getting let out of jail every time with the promise she’ll behave. Meanwhile, Gabriela Wanderingspirit kept getting into trouble while wearing an ankle monitor from her past troubles. Friday, Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks ruled Wanderingspirit will only do a […]
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a dangerous 28-mile chase along I-40 is on the run again. A state police officer spotted the driver later identified as Conner Greene weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-40 near Grants in February. At one point he even slams into a white SUV […]
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department has arrested a suspect they say was responsible for a drive-by shooting. In September, police were called to the area of Catalina and Memory Lane after reports of gunshots. Officers later found evidence of a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of White Sands Blvd. Several victims spoke […]
The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have […]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with firing shots at his estranged wife, leading police on a chase, and shooting at officers has taken a plea deal. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela after the shooting and pursuit in March. A woman told officers Valenzuela fired a gun at her in front of their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcycle crash killed a man north of Alamogordo. It happened on October 10 when police say 39-year-old Brian Steven Oberlander was traveling south on U.S. 54 and tried to pass a pickup also heading south. Police say the Oberlander crashed and died on the scene. […]
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district says its students are still dealing with depression and anxiety from the pandemic. They know this because they’ve been tracking what students are doing on their school-issued laptops. The Alamogordo School District says it’s learning a lot about its...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for a woman arrested during a raid on a Taos County compound is moving forward after she was found competent to stand trial. Police raided the property in Amalia just south of the state line in 2018, finding guns, ammo, eleven malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating the shooting death of four people who apparently were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint along a dirt road near the southern edge of the city early Thursday. It is the second quadruple murder in as many days in...
Comments / 0