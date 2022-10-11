Read full article on original website
Related
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Biden team considering humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans based on Ukraine model
The Biden administration is considering new ways to deter Venezuelans from seeking asylum at U.S. ports of entry, debating whether to establish a humanitarian parole program that would allow U.S. citizens and residents to sponsor Venezuelans for refuge in the United States. Over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country...
ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.
The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
RELATED PEOPLE
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
As the volume of migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. exceeded 2 million this fiscal year, a new poll finds that most registered voters approve of the decision by some Republican governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities, and many see it as an effective way to draw attention to the immigration issue.
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
U.S. military kills two ISIS fighters in 'very rare' raid inside Syria – and two others in an airstrike
The U.S. military on Wednesday killed a senior fighter with the Islamic State terrorist group and a fellow combatant in a "very rare" operation inside a part of Syria controlled by the government, and killed two top ISIS officials Thursday in an airstrike, according to two U.S. military officials. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
New Yorkers welcome asylum seekers sent on ‘uncomfortable’ ride from Republican states
In midtown Manhattan, volunteers receive families bussed from the south amid simmering political and legal rows
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
US Special Operators Carry Out Helicopter Raid On ISIS Leader In Syria (Updated)
U.S. Army photoThe rare U.S. special operations raid into Syrian-government held territory killed one and captured others, according to Syrian state media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. to allow some Venezuelan migrants to enter. Others will be sent to Mexico
The Biden administration sees the program as a way to slow the rising numbers of migrants crossing the border without authorization.
Jan 6 hearing updates: committee plans vote to subpoena Donald Trump – live
Capitol attack panel outlines Trump’s ‘multi-part plan to overturn election’ – follow the latest
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.
Washington Examiner
DHS to expel illegal Venezuelans via Trump-era border policy
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will begin expelling illegal immigrants from Venezuela who enter the country from the southern border to Mexico by expanding a Trump-era policy. In addition to the new push to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela, which comes through the Trump-era Title 42 policy,...
Comments / 0