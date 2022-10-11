VICTORVILLE -- All 6 local radio stations have teamed up to host a Harvest Festival at the Mojave Narrows in Victorville this weekend. The event, presented by El Dorado Broadcasters will be on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday, October 16th. The event kicks off at 6:00 pm and both nights and ends at 9:00 pm. Organizers of the event say that this is the first ever Halloween Harvest Festival they've hosted at Mojave Narrows. Family and children will be able to explore the event which will be filled with games, vendors, a haunted hay ride and more. The family fun event is also free to the public.

