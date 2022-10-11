AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues complete double over 10-man Italian champions to go TOP of their Champions League group... with Jorginho and Aubameyang netting after Tomori was sent off

For a team that struggles to score goals, it’s eight in one week for Chelsea. That five of them have come against AC Milan suggests a corner has been turned under Graham Potter, and possibly on two wheels.

It could be argued that Thomas Tuchel never got proper time to work with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it might have been different for him, had he done. Yet Tuchel’s Chelsea wasn’t keeping too many clean sheets either, and it’s three straight for Potter’s Chelsea now.

Indeed, what a statement this Champions League double header has been for the new manager and his team. Chelsea 5 AC Milan 0 on aggregate. Chelsea went into last week’s game bottom of their qualifying group and now sit proudly on top. They have a goalscorer at last, in Aubameyang, and a cutting edge when they attack.

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 victory against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the San Siro

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted home the killer second goal for the Blues near the end of the first half of the tie

The striker, who started his career at the Italian side, celebrates scoring against his former club following a composed finish

Chelsea dispensed with Milan before half-time and the one dark cloud was an injury to Reece James, who limped off midway through the second-half having landed awkwardly on his right knee. He was enjoying another excellent game, too. James appeared after the final whistle to applaud the travelling fans in the gods, suggesting nothing too serious, but with Kyle Walker recovering from surgery and Trent Alexander-Arnold also injured, Gareth Southgate must be watching these matches through his fingers. In the right-back slot, he’s gone from feast to famine in ten days.

Still, for Chelsea, this was another grand night. It was November 2003 when they last won away in Italy, a 4-0 victory over Lazio under Claudio Ranieri. The Roman Abramovich era was in its infancy, Jose Mourinho not even a blip on the radar.

Think how many managers they have had since then, too; and none of them did what Potter did here. This is the sort of result – the sort of results, plural, really – that bond a manager to his players, and the players to the managers’ philosophy. And sandwiched in between, Potter delivered a solid win over Wolves with many of his first picks rested. This can be a very difficult club but Potter has booked his own honeymoon period.

The game had looked fairly even up until the point Fikayo Tomori fouled Mason Mount with a pull to give away a penalty

As the incident denied a goal scoring opportunity, the former Chelsea defender was sent off by referee Daniel Siebert

It was in this stadium 11 years ago that Harry Redknapp was required to consider a slender Tottenham victory over Milan and declared that, no, he wasn’t surprised. Milan might have been Italy’s champions, Tottenham had qualified from fourth place – but the Premier League was much stronger than Serie A, he said. His opinion caused consternation at the time, not least among his Italian hosts.

Now, nobody denies it. The owner of Juventus sends a letter to shareholders describing the English competition as untouchable. And Milan, champions again, concede five goals unopposed to a team lying fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea were two goals up at half-time here, to go with their 3-0 advantage at Stamford Bridge last week. Incredible, really, that the Milan fixtures were considered the toughest test in the group. So much for the threat of Italy’s title winners. The Italians were taken apart at the back while Olivier Giroud missed a couple of very good headed chances that might have made a difference. That’s why he’s at Milan, not Chelsea.

Jorginho was targeted with a laser pen by home fans ahead of taking the resulting penalty kick for the foul on Mount

But it did little to put him off as he expertly sent the keeper the wrong way to fire Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot

Jorginho celebrates his goal with fellow goalscorer Aubameyang as Chelsea soon took total control of the group stage game

In his place, and that of another striker decamped to Milan – Romelu Lukaku, now back with Inter – is Aubameyang, who is increasingly looking like Chelsea’s missing link. Forget his lack of involvement outside the box, Chelsea have a coachload of players who can contribute to the build-up – Aubameyang comes to life with the goal in his sights.

He scored again on Tuesday night – the first time he has found the net in consecutive Champions League games since facing Tottenham and Real Madrid with Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He is making a huge impact under Potter now, the world-class finisher that Chelsea have long been striving for, at vast expense, without success.

It is not just Giroud that failed to meet Chelsea’s standards, though. Their breakthrough came from the penalty spot after another intervention by Fikayo Tomori that suggests Southgate – and Tuchel, to be fair, who would have agreed his sale – isn’t the worst judge of a defender after all. He didn’t have a good game at Stamford Bridge in the previous match and this was a total disaster. Tomori became the first English player in Champions League history to get a red card playing against an English club.

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud though missed an excellent chance to score with a header seconds after the penalty

Giroud endured a poor night at the San Siro and eventually departed in the second half having been substituted

Chelsea dominated their Champions League clash with AC Milan and deserved their 2-0 win - graphic from Sofascore.com

It came after 18 minutes. Milan had started brightly while doing little to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga in Chelsea’s goal. A lovely pass by James put Mason Mount in and Tomori, having lost him, found him again by putting a hand on his former team-mate’s shoulder. Mount tried to carry on running, could not, and tumbled to the floor. Maybe he didn’t try to remain upright as much as he could, but the contact, and the intent to impede, was definitely there. Referee Daniel Siebert, of Germany, pointed to the spot and then brandished a red card.

Tomori was furious, although heaven knows why. The VAR check confirmed what he must have known: penalty. There were some recriminations on the edge of the penalty area – Mount and Giroud, both booked – but then Jorginho stepped up to take it.

The infamous Curva Sud was doing its damnedest to put him off. Synchronised chants, whistles, some laser pen action, tattooing his face. Jorginho, who came to Chelsea from Serie A, had no doubt seen it all before at the San Siro. He hopped, he skipped, he put the ball to the left, while goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu flung himself in the opposite direction, bamboozled. Jorginho got a footnote of a different kind to Tomori: the first Italian to score against an Italian club in the Champions League since Mario Balotelli for Manchester City against Lazio in 2011.

Chelsea's perfect night though took a dent as lively full-back Reece James appeared to pick up a slight injury

James managed to get to his feet but could not continue and had to be replaced during the second half of the match

Aubameyang was also replaced late on after an excellent performance as he shakes hands with manager Graham Potter

On 33 minutes, Chelsea furthered their advantage through Aubameyang. It was a quite beautiful move, from back to front, Mateo Kovacic eventually finding Mount whose little flick was about to put in Raheem Sterling, until Aubameyang took it off his toes and delivered it, first time, into the net. Sterling might have taken a touch. That’s what he does. So Aubameyang cut out the middle man, because that’s what a striker does. He celebrated with a trademark somersault in front of the Milan crowd. No worry about trampling on the sensibilities of those who once followed him in the shirt of Milan. And good for him for that.

Milan were rattled. They made changes, tried to reorganise the depleted defence. In the meantime, referee Siebert kept busy with a yellow card display. In went Sterling for a foul on Rade Krunic, Matteo Gabbia for a foul on Mount and Krunic for dissent. In the second-half, more followed. Sandro Tonali, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tomasso Pobega for Milan, Conor Gallagher for Chelsea.

The Italians won on yellows 6-3 in the end, not counting the red, but that was all they were getting. Giroud missed two headers – one, in the 27th minute from a Brahim Diaz cross that should have levelled the scores. Another, from a Theo Hernandez corner that was tougher, but hardly impossible. And that’s the difference, right there. Giroud couldn’t cut it in the elite of English football in the end. The expectations were just higher. The football is just better. And Redknapp was right.

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Champions League group stage clash between AC Milan and Chelsea, as well as updates across all the 8pm kick-offs.