Animals

WOWK 13 News

Flakes could fly in the West Virginia highlands

(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning. Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
State
West Virginia State
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Cosmos in Michigan (2022 Guide)

Do you want to grow cosmos in Michigan, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting cosmos is not as easy as it seems. Cosmos are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Coral#Plant#Insect#Bells#Gardening#Last First Frost Dates
WTRF

West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
EDUCATION
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns

State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September – the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history. “This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” […]

