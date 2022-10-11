Read full article on original website
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
Flakes could fly in the West Virginia highlands
(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning. Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean […]
Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
Inflation causing concern for West Virginia families
According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982.
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
Gov. Justice Proposes Sending Vehicle Tax Rebate To West Virginia Residents and Businesses
Some monetary relief could soon be made available to car owners in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice, this week, introduced a proposal that offers a vehicle tax rebate to West Virginia residents and businesses. Along with providing a rebate, another key objective of this proposal is to thwart support for Amendment 2.
West Virginia has highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns
State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September – the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history. “This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” […]
