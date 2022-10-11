ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
WTHR

Moped driver killed in crash south of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that killed a man on a moped Thursday morning. Deputies responded to northbound U.S. 31, just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly before 5:30 a.m. The sheriff's...
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

One killed in Franklin dump-truck accident

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash with one fatality in the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road, near Amity, on Wednesday afternoon. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the accident at approximately 2:45 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a fully engulfed dump truck, according to law enforcement.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
MOORESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
LEBANON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wyrz.org

Upcoming restrictions on I-74 starting on or after October 13 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces I-74 will be closed to through traffic under the State Road 75 bridge on or after Thursday, October 13 for continued work on the S.R. 75 bridge replacement project. This is near Jamestown. Currently, the S.R. 75 bridge is closed in both directions between U.S. 136 and 600 S.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Greensburg man dies shortly after being taken into custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers in Greensburg. The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street. They were called to the area at around...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
