Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 6: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale had few regrets after being fired by longtime friend John Harbaugh after a decade with the Ravens in Baltimore, the last four as their defensive coordinator. There was no doubt he would miss the area, the people he lived near and those he worked with, especially the players he coached. There was a bond. It’s the same one he has started to form as the New York Giants defensive coordinator over the past nine months. “It was nothing negative,” Martindale said Thursday of his firing. “It was nothing. It was just time. And I said, it’s just time. It was just time for both of us.” Martindale shot down the idea he was angry at being fired as the Giants (4-1) prepared to host the Ravens (3-2) on Sunday.

