Oh, Barça! This was supposed to be the season when football’s bastion of sanctimony and fiscal eccentricity returned to former glories. Instead, after Wednesday night’s desperate, exhilarating 3-3 draw against Internazionale, they have another first-class ticket to Big Vase in the post. Before February, Barcelona had not slummed it there since 2003-04. Now they are in danger of becoming a Thursday-night staple to rival George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations and – hic – starting the weekend prematurely.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO