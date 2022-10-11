ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'A rumour became a piece of information': Christophe Galtier rubbishes reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a surprise PSG exit - and hints at his frustration they were aired shortly before Champions League draw against Benfica

Christophe Galtier has hit out at 'rumours' linking superstar forward Kylian Mbappe with a Paris Saint-Germain exit. Spanish outlet Marca reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club in January because he feels 'betrayed' by the club's owners. And Galtier hinted to L'Equipe after Tuesday night's...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Xavi Simons
Person
Neymar
The Guardian

So, Barcelona’s gambled farm is now left relying on … Viktoria Plzen?

Oh, Barça! This was supposed to be the season when football’s bastion of sanctimony and fiscal eccentricity returned to former glories. Instead, after Wednesday night’s desperate, exhilarating 3-3 draw against Internazionale, they have another first-class ticket to Big Vase in the post. Before February, Barcelona had not slummed it there since 2003-04. Now they are in danger of becoming a Thursday-night staple to rival George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations and – hic – starting the weekend prematurely.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Arsenal#Dutch#Chelsea#Eredivisie
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich are 'looking to sign Liverpool target Konrad Laimer' from RB Leipzig, as the midfielder will be out of contract next summer and is 'keen to join the German champions'

Bayern Munich are 'optimistic' they will complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next summer. Laimer has been a key presence for Leipzig since joining in 2017, racking up 167 appearances. The 25-year-old was chased by Liverpool in the last transfer window, but a deal could not be...
SOCCER
theScore

Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16

Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Football is all about scoring goals': Erik ten Hag praises his side's 'creativity and scoring capabilities' after Scott McTominay's 93rd-minute winner against Omonia Nicosia... as the Dutchman hails his side's perseverance

Erik ten Hag was pleased by the way Manchester United stuck at it as substitute Scott McTominay struck deep in stoppage time to deny Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia a famous Old Trafford draw. Playing at home for the first time in five weeks, poor finishing and the inspired performance of...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali

Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

L’Equipe Reveals Status of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Ahead of Le Classique

After three consecutive draws, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to the win column on Sunday when the capital club faces Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. However, PSG has injuries to two vital players in their lineup when their eternal rivals visit the Parc des Princes....
FIFA
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil's projected starting lineup with Neymar in midfield and Gabriel Jesus at striker

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has plenty of teams considered among the favorites to win it all, but there might not be one team with as much hype around it as Brazil. The national team enters with massive expectations and looking to rebound from their Copa America final loss at home to Argentina in 2021. They went undefeated in CONMEBOL's qualifying and look every bit a contender to conquer the world for a sixth time.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy