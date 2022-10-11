Read full article on original website
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Ballon d’Or ceremony for first time in five years in huge hint at winner
CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time in five years. And that could be a major hint at who the 2022 winner may be. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious France Football award - given to the best player in the world for the previous season.
'A rumour became a piece of information': Christophe Galtier rubbishes reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a surprise PSG exit - and hints at his frustration they were aired shortly before Champions League draw against Benfica
Christophe Galtier has hit out at 'rumours' linking superstar forward Kylian Mbappe with a Paris Saint-Germain exit. Spanish outlet Marca reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club in January because he feels 'betrayed' by the club's owners. And Galtier hinted to L'Equipe after Tuesday night's...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
So, Barcelona’s gambled farm is now left relying on … Viktoria Plzen?
Oh, Barça! This was supposed to be the season when football’s bastion of sanctimony and fiscal eccentricity returned to former glories. Instead, after Wednesday night’s desperate, exhilarating 3-3 draw against Internazionale, they have another first-class ticket to Big Vase in the post. Before February, Barcelona had not slummed it there since 2003-04. Now they are in danger of becoming a Thursday-night staple to rival George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations and – hic – starting the weekend prematurely.
Leaked footage shows Barcelona boss Xavi telling players to ‘defend like animals’.. before they throw away lead to Inter
BARCELONA players appeared to ignore the warnings and instructions of manager Xavi at half-time in their draw versus Inter Milan. The Catalan giants were 1-0 up at the break and footage has revealed what Xavi said to his side in the Nou Camp tunnel. He shouted at his team to...
Man Utd news LIVE: Paul Scholes on Europa win, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, United tracking Ivan Toney
MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to defeat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game with a injury-time strike, finally beating Omonia 'keeper Francis Uzoho. And United legend Paul Scholes has given his view of the game on punditry duty. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
BBC
Champions League reaction
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.
Alisson - 6 The Brazilian was quite badly compromised for the Rangers opening goal. Besides conceding it was a relatively quiet yet sound game from him, some nice footwork and distribution too. Joe Gomez - 6 A game of two halves for Gomez, perhaps too wide for Arfield's goal and...
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Nets Fastest Champions League Hat Trick
The star midfielder turned in a performance for the ages in Wednesday’s group stage match against Rangers.
Bayern Munich are 'looking to sign Liverpool target Konrad Laimer' from RB Leipzig, as the midfielder will be out of contract next summer and is 'keen to join the German champions'
Bayern Munich are 'optimistic' they will complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next summer. Laimer has been a key presence for Leipzig since joining in 2017, racking up 167 appearances. The 25-year-old was chased by Liverpool in the last transfer window, but a deal could not be...
theScore
Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16
Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
FOX Sports
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star spotted laughing during Sandro Tonali’s post-match interview
Jorginho has angered AC Milan fans after he was shown laughing at Sandro Tonali’s post-match complaints regarding the penalty decision in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea. Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori received a controversial red card in the 18th minute after a foul on Mason Mount, which...
'Football is all about scoring goals': Erik ten Hag praises his side's 'creativity and scoring capabilities' after Scott McTominay's 93rd-minute winner against Omonia Nicosia... as the Dutchman hails his side's perseverance
Erik ten Hag was pleased by the way Manchester United stuck at it as substitute Scott McTominay struck deep in stoppage time to deny Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia a famous Old Trafford draw. Playing at home for the first time in five weeks, poor finishing and the inspired performance of...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is...
Yardbarker
L’Equipe Reveals Status of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi Ahead of Le Classique
After three consecutive draws, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to return to the win column on Sunday when the capital club faces Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. However, PSG has injuries to two vital players in their lineup when their eternal rivals visit the Parc des Princes....
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil's projected starting lineup with Neymar in midfield and Gabriel Jesus at striker
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has plenty of teams considered among the favorites to win it all, but there might not be one team with as much hype around it as Brazil. The national team enters with massive expectations and looking to rebound from their Copa America final loss at home to Argentina in 2021. They went undefeated in CONMEBOL's qualifying and look every bit a contender to conquer the world for a sixth time.
