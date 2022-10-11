Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 14
Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch. According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
Farmers, energy advocates continue to battle over Grain Belt Express addition
COLUMBIA - The proposed Tiger Connector energy line plans to bring new sources of power to central Missouri, but some farmers are working to stop the project from coming to fruition. The new transmission line has become a point of contention for many mid-Missouri farmers and landowners. The project is...
National ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years
COLUMBIA - This year's scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school graduates are at the lowest they've been since 1991. The class of 2022's average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36, according to data released Wednesday by a nonprofit organization of the same name that administers the exam.
Forecast: Another Red Flag Warning in effect Friday, expecting great weekend weather
Friday will be another dry and windy day as the National Weather Service issues another burn ban for Missouri. It'll be a cold start to the day as temps fell in the 30s overnight. There will even be some patchy frost around the region! Look for lots of sunshine Friday morning, then some clouds into the afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that arrives overnight. Temps will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today thanks to gusty west winds.
A big drop in temperatures ahead
While the rest of our weekend should continue seasonal conditions, the start of next week looks to bring us some much cooler temperatures. Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring the passage of a cold front through mid-Missouri, though conditions won't be changing much - at least not immediately. Highs...
