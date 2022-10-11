ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 14

Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch. According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

National ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years

COLUMBIA - This year's scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school graduates are at the lowest they've been since 1991. The class of 2022's average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36, according to data released Wednesday by a nonprofit organization of the same name that administers the exam.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Another Red Flag Warning in effect Friday, expecting great weekend weather

Friday will be another dry and windy day as the National Weather Service issues another burn ban for Missouri. It'll be a cold start to the day as temps fell in the 30s overnight. There will even be some patchy frost around the region! Look for lots of sunshine Friday morning, then some clouds into the afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that arrives overnight. Temps will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today thanks to gusty west winds.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
KOMU

A big drop in temperatures ahead

While the rest of our weekend should continue seasonal conditions, the start of next week looks to bring us some much cooler temperatures. Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring the passage of a cold front through mid-Missouri, though conditions won't be changing much - at least not immediately. Highs...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy