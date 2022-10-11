Read full article on original website
‘Dangerous Tree Trimming’, Sonoma is Poaching Our Deputies, Flow Kana Campus Becoming a Fire Hazard—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on October 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. The Zoom portion of the MAC meetings has been changed to match the Zoom parameters at the County Board of Supervisors meetings, where only the official guest speakers and MAC members will appear on video. All public participants are limited to written comments on Zoom. Members of the public who are attending in person may comment. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Member Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, Fran Laughton, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were present at the meeting. Members Chris Boyd, Sattie Clark, and Adam Gaska were absent.
Inundated with animal surrenders, Mendocino shelters in ‘quite a whirlwind’
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — In the course of necessary operations, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) regularly accumulates deficits of more than $10,000 each month. This summer, Mendocino County Animal Care Services came closer to euthanizing animals for space than it has in years. The Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County (HSIMC) is in the middle of a six-week suspension of new animal intakes.
Female On Bike Screaming, Dispute Over Property And Money – Ukiah Police Logs 10.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
‘Sharktober’ brings Mendocino County 3 shark sightings in 2 weeks
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — Mendocino County has clocked three shark encounters in just two weeks this October, California State Parks shared following a shark attack in Humboldt County last week. Nobody was harmed off our shores, though, and these curious sharks are typical for October, when “it is normal to have increased shark sightings and interactions,” the state agency advised.
Lower Lake Winery – Lake County’s First Since Prohibition
Today Lake County is enjoying the praises of many as a premier grape-growing region. There are dozens of award-winning wineries scattered around the hills and valleys, with eight American Viticultural Areas (AVA), or appellations located here, according to The Wine Institute. An AVA denotes landscapes with either geographic or climatic characteristics that differentiate from surrounding grape-growing regions. Some of Lake County’s appellations include Red Hills, Kelsey Bench, High Valley, Big Valley District, Guenoc Valley, and more. It wasn’t too long ago when there were only a mere handful of wineries in Lake County. Grape growers from the Napa Valley have long known about the rich volcanic soils and Mediterranean climate that make Lake County a fantastic choice for grapes of nearly all varietals to be grown here. They’ve been buying Lake County’s grapes for many years, one reason being that the Mayacamas Range runs through both of our counties and is a well-known Cabernet Sauvignon-producing terroir.
Man Evades Law Enforcement—Collides with Ukiah Building—Flees on Foot—Remains At-Large
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-13-2022, at approximately 3:33 pm, Ukiah PD personnel attempted to stop the driver of a...
Meet the scientists studying how climate impacts a deadly grapevine disease in Hopland
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — Pierce’s Disease is a deadly grapevine disease, transmitted through the bacterium xylella fastidiosa by bugs called sharpshooters. Historically its effects have been more prominent in Southern California, but Mendocino County has its own Hopland-specific strain. Scientists at the Hopland Research and Extension Center (HREC) are working to learn more about how the disease spreads and how climate mitigates its impact.
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
Bureau of Land Management Hosting South Cow Mountain Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Event
The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management and partners from the off-highway vehicle (OHV) community are holding a free South Cow Mountain OHV Safety Event for the public at the South Cow Mountain OHV Management Area, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15., to promote safe and responsible recreation.
Wanted Santa Rosa Man Arrested in Texas After a Year on the Run
An auto mechanic from Santa Rosa is behind bars after a year on the run. Suede Barganski was arrested in Arkansas County, Texas on Wednesday. Last year, he skipped a court appearance in Santa Rosa, and since then, was wanted on $150-thousand bail. Barganski is accused of grand theft of personal property, identity theft, and auto theft. Then, in February, more fraud and grand theft charges were filed against him. He’s accused of targeting customers who he knew were senior citizens.
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
Santa Rosa child rapist sentenced to life in prison
A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to serve life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 125 years, for raping a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulting two more girls.
Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
