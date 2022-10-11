Today Lake County is enjoying the praises of many as a premier grape-growing region. There are dozens of award-winning wineries scattered around the hills and valleys, with eight American Viticultural Areas (AVA), or appellations located here, according to The Wine Institute. An AVA denotes landscapes with either geographic or climatic characteristics that differentiate from surrounding grape-growing regions. Some of Lake County’s appellations include Red Hills, Kelsey Bench, High Valley, Big Valley District, Guenoc Valley, and more. It wasn’t too long ago when there were only a mere handful of wineries in Lake County. Grape growers from the Napa Valley have long known about the rich volcanic soils and Mediterranean climate that make Lake County a fantastic choice for grapes of nearly all varietals to be grown here. They’ve been buying Lake County’s grapes for many years, one reason being that the Mayacamas Range runs through both of our counties and is a well-known Cabernet Sauvignon-producing terroir.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO