gcaptain.com
Worst Yet to Come for Container Shipping’s ‘Dramatic’ Spot Rate Collapse
Ocean carriers could be forced to mothball more eastbound transpacific US west coast loops, and the vessels that operate them, to stop the extraordinary haemorrhaging of container spot rates which have halved in value in the past four weeks. According to today’s reading of the China-US west coast component of...
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
aircargonews.net
Maersk launches new Chicago airfreight gateway
Maersk has inaugurated a new Chicago airfreight gateway near Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) that is designed to offer direct planeside recovery with immediate transfers to the new facility. The shipping giant, which launched Maersk Air Cargo in April, said the new facility also serves Maersk’s air cargo hub at...
aircargonews.net
Cainiao expands Atlas partnership with Colombia airfreight route
Alibaba Group logistics arm Cainiao Network has expanded its partnership with Atlas Air to launch a new airfreight route connecting China to Colombia to shorten transit times to South America. The service will be operated by a 130-tonne capacity B747-8F. The first flight will operate on a route of Hong...
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
aircargonews.net
Georgi Group opens office at Paris CDG Airport
Road feeder services firm Georgi Group aims to grow its air cargo services with the opening of a new France office at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The group has appointed Franck Mathout, former country manager France at AirBridgeCargo, as business development manager France. Mathout will be responsible for...
aircargonews.net
Cargolux finalises order for Boeing B777-8F freighters
Cargolux has finalised an order of 10 Boeing B777-8F freighters and six options as it looks to replace its older four-engined aircraft. The all-cargo airline initially indicated its intention to place an order for Boeing’s latest freighter aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow to replace its aging B747-400F aircraft. Cargolux...
aircargonews.net
Qatar Cargo adds two more booking portals to expand digital offering
Qatar Cargo will add its capacity to two more online booking portals as it continues efforts to expand its digital capabilities. The cargo business will place its capacity on cargo.one and CargoAi. Qatar Airways Cargo’s capacity will be available for booking on CargoAi as of October 10, starting with 10...
aircargonews.net
AerCap signs for up to 30 Airbus A321 P2Fs with EFW
Aviation leasing company AerCap Holdings has placed firm orders for 15 Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions with Airbus conversion house EFW, and has options for a further 15 aircraft. The aircraft feedstock for the conversions will come from the A321 passenger portfolio of AerCap, the world’s largest owner of the...
golfmagic.com
Madeira set to sparkle at IGTM 2022 in Italy's eternal city
The magic of Madeira will be on full display in Italy’s Eternal City this month when the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) heads to Rome from October 17-20 for the world’s largest event for the golf travel industry. The biggest-ever delegation from the Portuguese archipelago will head to...
GOLF・
