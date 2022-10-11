Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Business Insider
My family of 3 moved from Washington, DC to Brussels, Belgium, and our cost of living dropped by half without compromising our lifestyle
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I attended grad school in Belgium...
Final minutes of Air France flight AF447 to be examined as trial opens
The harrowing final minutes of the Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that went into freefall and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing all 228 people on board, will be examined as a landmark trial opens in Paris on Monday. Two aviation industry heavyweights –...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
United announced 7 new international routes for summer 2023 as post-pandemic demand to Europe continues to soar — see the full list
United Airlines announced three new destinations and four new city pairs coming to its network in summer 2023. The carrier is also upping its frequency to London and Paris, with only Polaris-equipped planes flying to Heathrow. The expansion represents a 10% to 11% increase in transatlantic flying compared to 2022,...
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
United Airlines Will Begin Offering Daily Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland & Barcelona In 2023
United Airlines have announced an array of new direct flights from Chicago, New York, and San Francisco in a new expansion that seeks to outpace every other airline. United will add new daily direct flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Barcelona in Spain’s Catalonia region and Shannon in County Clare, Ireland in addition to its frequent Dublin and Madrid flights. This reportedly brings the total number of direct flights to different European cities to 14 which this airline claims the most offerings of any airline. According to an official United Airlines statement released yesterday, the airline has added “new service to three cities – Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE – as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon. In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.” It’s time.
Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days
7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
Crypto.com — Of Matt Damon Lore — Laid Off Hundreds And Now Is Spending $150M On A New HQ In Paris
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday it will invest €150 million in France to support the establishment of its market operations, including a regional headquarters in Paris. This investment follows Crypto.com being registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) after clearance...
Mongolian airline's Boeing 737 MAX flight in China the first since 2019 -FlightRadar24
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 MAX flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines that landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning was the first commercial flight by the model to China since the country grounded the plane in March 2019, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said.
Elcielo Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.
msn.com
After 2022's chaos, United Airlines says it's adding trans-Atlantic flights next summer
United Airlines plans to expand its trans-Atlantic flying next summer and says it is “redoubling” efforts to prevent a repeat of the chaos travelers to Europe experienced this year. Understaffing produced misery at European airports from London to Amsterdam: Piles of baggage, hours-long lines and passengers who were...
Travel to Portugal during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Portugal, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
aircargonews.net
Maersk launches new Chicago airfreight gateway
Maersk has inaugurated a new Chicago airfreight gateway near Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) that is designed to offer direct planeside recovery with immediate transfers to the new facility. The shipping giant, which launched Maersk Air Cargo in April, said the new facility also serves Maersk’s air cargo hub at...
travelnoire.com
Everything You Need To Know About Spain's New Digital Nomad Visas
Countries worldwide are starting to offer remote workers the opportunity to live and work abroad via a digital nomad visa (DNV). As Travel Noire recently reported, Portugal was one such country to recently do so. And now, Spain is forecast to be the next nation to offer digital nomad visas.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus to provide Flight Hour Services for Cathay Pacific Airways and HK Express A320 fleets
The Airbus maintenance-by-the-hour contracts will cover the integrated component services of on-site stock, pool access, and repair services for Cathay Pacific Airways and HK Express. Airbus has signed Flight Hour Services (FHS) contracts with Cathay Pacific Airways and HK Express. According to the agreement, Airbus will provide FHS support for...
CNBC
Portugal’s new digital nomad visa just made working remotely from a European beach easier
When you think "digital nomad," you might immediately think about tropical destinations. But the trend has also been growing in Europe, and Portugal just announced a new digital nomad scheme that will open for applications this month. The government confirmed last week that from Oct. 30, workers from any countries...
Apple Insider
Lufthansa flip-flops, AirTags now allowed on flights
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After being incredibly clear on social media that AirTags weren't allowed on Lufthansa flights, the airline has caved and is now allowing them. After a chaotic weekend for Lufthansa where its social media presence...
