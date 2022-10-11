ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
MILITARY
The Hill

Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders

The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#United States Marine#U S Navy Ships#Smuggler Tech#The Marine Corps#Spss#Colombian
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
POTUS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank

The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen

As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Two Fort Hood brigade commanders fired amid investigations

Two brigade commanders at Fort Hood, Texas, have been relieved of command, according to III Corps officials. Col. Jon Meredith was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command” according to III Corps public affairs director Col. Wayne Marotto. Meredith was commander...
FORT HOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy