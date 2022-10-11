Read full article on original website
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders
The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
The USS Forrestal (CV-59) Disaster Forever Changed the Way US Navy Sailors Learn Damage Control
The USS Forrestal (CV-59) served the US Navy for nearly four decades. During that time, she saw her fair share of combat, but no amount of fighting caused as much damage as the accident that occurred on her flight deck in 1967. The disaster caused a great loss of life, and the damage to the aircraft carrier was plentiful and expensive.
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank
The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
China's new J-20 is nothing 'to lose a lot of sleep over,' but the US's stealth advantage isn't safe, US commanders say
"I'll lose sleep if we don't continue to modernize our Air Force to ensure that we stay ahead of where they are," Gen. Charles Brown Jr. said.
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen
As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
Two Fort Hood brigade commanders fired amid investigations
Two brigade commanders at Fort Hood, Texas, have been relieved of command, according to III Corps officials. Col. Jon Meredith was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command” according to III Corps public affairs director Col. Wayne Marotto. Meredith was commander...
