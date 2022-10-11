ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

New trial date set for rest stop homicide suspect, Randy Larkin

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhrDz_0iUmyqxR00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Randy Larkin made an appearance in court and was given a new trial date of July 17, 2023 by Judge Bruce Pickett.

Larkin's trial date was set for Oct. 31 but was pushed back because both parties agreed they need more time to prepare for trial.

Larkin has filed a waiver of a speedy trial in this case.

He plead not guilty on Aug. 2, 2022.

He remains in Bonneville County Jail under first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton on May 12, 2022, at the Lane Clark Rest Area in Ririe.

Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against Larkin.

The post New trial date set for rest stop homicide suspect, Randy Larkin appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello police seeking information about vandalized churches

POCATELLO — A pair of Pocatello churches were vandalized early Friday morning, and authorities have identified several suspects who may have been responsible for the destruction of property. The Pocatello Police Department responded to reports of vandalism at the churches near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center early Saturday, where hospital staff...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Ririe, ID
State
Idaho State
Ririe, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man

A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex

POCATELLO — Two teenage suspects are in police custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Trial#Rest Area#Violent Crime#Local News 8
eastidahonews.com

Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities searching for missing teenager

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib

A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Snake River School District holds active shooter training

Friday, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management team held an active shooter simulation at Snake River high school. With active shooter events on the rise, emergency management, and law enforcement officials, are finding new ways to effectively and safely train teachers on how to respond. The post Snake River School District holds active shooter training appeared first on Local News 8.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy