The Nuggets closed the preseason with three quarters of a dress rehearsal in a 119-112 win over the Warriors on Friday in San Francisco. Both teams played their typical starters until the fourth quarter with the exception of Bruce Brown filling in Jamal Murray’s spot in Denver’s starting lineup. The Nuggets had a four-point lead after the first quarter. The Warriors led 64-56 at halftime behind a 36-point second quarter. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO