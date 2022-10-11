Read full article on original website
Related
Love It or Hate It: Kalamazoo Neighborhoods Test Out New Temporary Roundabouts
It's something Kalamazoo locals feel very strongly about: roundabouts. I'm sure simply reading the word triggers all kinds of emotions for those who reside in a city with one of the most dangerous roundabouts in the entire state of Michigan. Seriously, what is the City of Kalamazoo's obsession with these...
North Muskegon man walks out of hospital one month after horrific accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite a serious spinal cord injury, a Michigan man was able to walk out of the hospital that helped him recover all on his own. Andy Hoffman, 47, said he hit a pothole on the ground while riding his motorcycle Sept. 4. “It wasn't marked...
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
The Ghost Town of Osceola, Michigan: Just One Mine Shaft Remains
The ghost town of Osceola in Houghton County was/is an unincorporated community that was conglomerated with a bunch of other copper towns in the Keweenaw Peninsula. This is not to be confused with Osceola County which is just west of Clare, or Osceola Township in Livingston County. Nope - this is wayyy up in the U.P.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0