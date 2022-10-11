ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Plainwell, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Allegan, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#The Boom#Doorbell
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years

Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
VICKSBURG, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
My Magic GR

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy