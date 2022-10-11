ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Michelle Obama kicks off Get Her There education initiative

By Judy Kurtz
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6m3d_0iUmuV2o00

Michelle Obama is launching a new girls education initiative that she says aims to “help clear away all that’s standing in the way of girls achieving their dreams.”

The Obama Foundation unveiled its Get Her There campaign on Tuesday, which it described as a “global call to action to support thousands of adolescent girls over the next five years.”

The campaign will fund more than 100 organizations working to improve girls’ education around the world, the foundation said. It will also give support to 12 additional community-based organizations, working in countries such as Colombia, Kenya and India.

The effort, timed to coincide with the International Day of the Girl, comes after the former first lady created the Girls Opportunity Alliance Campaign in 2018, a program within the Obama Foundation.

“When we launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance four years ago today, we knew the key to advancing our work was an alliance of stakeholders coming together to support girls completing their education,” Obama said in a statement.

“And that is exactly what the Get Her There campaign was created to do,” Obama said.

Organizers said the campaign, buoyed by sponsors including Comcast NBCUniversal, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lululemon and others, represented an expansion of the Girls Opportunity Alliance’s “reach and impact.”

“The barriers our girls face today are steep and are leaving millions of girls out of school,” Obama said, adding in a statement that her hope is that “everyone will join us on our mission to get every girl to the place she wants to be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
WTWO/WAWV

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
KANKAKEE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Former Speaker Madigan hit with another conspiracy charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan was hit with another charge in his federal corruption case. According to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Attorney Office Friday, Madigan was indicted on a federal charge for a conspiracy for illegal lobbying for AT&T Illinois. His close ally and lobbyist for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#The Obama Foundation#Comcast Nbcuniversal#Saks Fifth Avenue
WTWO/WAWV

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
POTUS
WTWO/WAWV

Student arrested after gun found in backpack

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For more than 25 years, John Bennett […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis

Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report.  Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
WILDLIFE
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Northview 60, Indian Creek 23

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview 60, Indian Creek 23 Kyle Cottee finished the night with 21 rushes for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns. Tyler Lee added 71 yards and 2 touchdowns. Imer Holman added 4 rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
NORTHVIEW, MI
WTWO/WAWV

New details released in officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Renovations coming to Lincoln Memorial Bridge

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Joe Herron looked at the missing stone facade located on the Lincoln Memorial Bridge, he described the National Parks Service number one concern. “The real fear is if it happens with the pylons directly over the bridge,” he said. Herron, the chief ranger at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy